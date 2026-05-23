Music & the Spoken Word: ‘Gently raise the sacred strain’

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square present "Music and the Spoken Word" in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City in 2025.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, May 24, 2026. This week is No. 5,045 of the broadcast. Please note that beginning Sunday, May 17, reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

For nearly a century, the weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” has begun with five words, sung by the Tabernacle Choir. Those five words serve as a prelude to each week’s program — as the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square prepare to offer their talents, their hearts and their faith to the world.

The words are “Gently raise the sacred strain.” The verse — though not sung by the choir — continues:

For the Sabbath’s come again

That man may rest, …

And return his thanks to God

For his blessings to the blest.

(“

(“ Gently Raise the Sacred Strain ,” “Hymns,” No. 146.)

As I’ve listened to those words — “Gently raise the sacred strain” — week after week, I’ve increasingly come to appreciate their meaning, both literal and symbolic.

Of course, a strain, musically speaking, is a short melody or musical phrase. But the word “strain” can also mean pressure, a burden or something difficult to bear.

And so, each week as those words are sung, I’ve felt that not only are the choir and orchestra striving to gently offer a sacred melody to heaven, but their music also invites each of us to quietly lift our own burdens and strains to heaven, asking God to help us, to lift us and to strengthen us.

We all carry strains of one kind or another, or even multiple ones. Some are burdened by sickness, loneliness or despair. Others carry worry for loved ones at the crossroads of important decisions. And still others feel the heavy strains of anxiety or depression.

Regardless of the strains that weary us, as we faithfully raise our burdens to God and seek His help, we can feel His power and find rest. As the psalmist said, “Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and he shall sustain thee” (see Psalm 55:22).

In the United States, Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember those who gave their lives in service for their country. In their sacrifice, we recognize another kind of sacred strain — one borne for the blessing of others — and we honor these courageous people with quiet gratitude.

The strains we offer to heaven, whether sung out loud in praise or voiced silently from our hearts, are sacred to God. He knows us. He sustains us. And He loves us. In Him we find rest.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.