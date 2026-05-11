Tabernacle Choir announces guest artists for upcoming Hollywood Bowl benefit concerts

Donny Osmond, left; Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, top right, and David Foster, Katharine McPhee, will join the The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest artist for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026.

Five musical artists will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for the “Songs of Hope” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24 and 25.

The musical artists are Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, the choir and the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music Trust announced on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Monday, May 11.

The tickets for the concerts are available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website at hollywoodbowl.com. All of the ticket sale revenues from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl and The Hunger Project. These charities work with Caring for Women and Children, an initiative led by the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on improving the health, education and well-being of women and children through local and global efforts.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during a a special broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" titled “The Joy We Share” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The Church will match the revenue from concert ticket sales, doubling the charitable contributions from the event, reported the announcement.

“This delightful evening concert presents a meaningful intersection of music and purpose,” said Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt in the announcement. “As we return to the Hollywood Bowl, we do so not only to celebrate a historic moment but to invite others to enjoy an evening of beautiful music from the choir and renowned guest artists and help care for women and children worldwide.”

The Tabernacle Choir first performed in the Hollywood Bowl a century ago on July 28, 1926, to an estimated 15,000 people. The choir returned to the Hollywood Bowl stage on Aug. 20, 1941, and again on May 23, 1963.

The Hollywood Bowl concerts follow the 360-voice choir and 200-member orchestra’s recent “Songs of Hope” world tour, which has included performances in Mexico in 2023; the Philippines and the southeastern United States’ Florida and Georgia in 2024; Peru and Argentina in 2025; and Brazil in February 2026. Each has included guest artists. The concerts in Argentina and Brazil are available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 1968. | Deseret News

About the artists

Donny Osmond

Osmond has had more than six decades of success in music, television, film and live performances. He initially began performing with his brothers as part of the Osmonds. Since then, Donny Osmond has more than 65 albums, multiple gold and platinum records, and hits including “Puppy Love” and “Soldier of Love” and is the voice of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Disney’s “Mulan.”

Donny Osmond and members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education

The Utah native starred as the title character of Joseph from 1992-1997 in the successful touring production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” performing more than 2,000 shows, and in 1999, he again starred as Joseph in the movie version.

He has an award-winning residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas — honored multiple times as Best Resident Headliner and Best Production as the show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Donny Osmond is photographed inside Harrah's Showroom prior to his show at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Osmond family — Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie — performed with the choir and orchestra during the 2008 Pioneer Day concert as the family celebrated 50 years of singing together. Donny Osmond sang at the 95th birthday celebration for Church President Russell M. Nelson in 2019.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Foster, a composer, has won 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year; an Emmy Award; a Golden Globe; and three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs.” The Canadian-American has created hit songs for many artists. He began performing in 2008 and 2011 and currently tours with his wife and singer McPhee. He also wrote the music to the new musical “Boop!” about the iconic animated character Betty Boop, which opened on Broadway in 2025.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee will join the The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest artist for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026. | The Morelli Brothers

McPhee was on Season 5 of “American Idol,” and her career has included film, television, Broadway, recording and concert tours. She has starred as Paige Dineen on the CBS spy drama “Scorpion” (2014-2018) and was one of the leads in the NBC musical drama “Smash” (2012-2013). She performed on Broadway in New York City as Jenna in the hit musical “Waitress,” featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

In 2022 and 2023, Foster and McPhee released parts of their Christmas album titled “Christmas Songs.” A bonus song was “Amazing Grace” with the choir and orchestra. In 2009, Foster played the Salt Lake Tabernacle organ to accompany tenor Andrea Bocelli singing “The Prayer” with the choir and orchestra for a PBS special, according to the Church News archives.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Block, a Tony Award-winning actor, and Arcelus, her husband, who is a Broadway and television star, both performed with the choir and orchestra during the 2025 Christmas concerts.

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus perform with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Block has performed as Kate in “Kiss Me, Kate” the musical in the Barbican Theatre in London, England, and in the U.S., on Broadway and the national tour as The Baker’s Wife in a revival of “Into the Woods.” Block won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and The Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in “The Cher Show.”

Arcelus most recently portrayed the role of The Baker opposite Block in both the Broadway revival and national tour of “Into the Woods.” On screen, he is best known for his role as Jay Whitman on the long-running CBS series “Madam Secretary” and as Lucas Goodwin on the Netflix original series “House of Cards.” Arcelus has appeared on television, on Broadway and on film and is also a voice actor.