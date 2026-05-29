The Church helps fill empty food pantry shelves across the United States

Volunteers help unload the donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Switchpoint in Tooele, Utah, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints marked a milestone in its efforts to donate 250 truckloads of food to foodbanks across the country in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary in May.

The Church delivered the 100th truck to Joe’s Food Pantry in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The truck included 40,000 pounds of food, including canned fruits, vegetables and meats; pasta; flour; beans; peanut butter; and dried milk. Most of the goods are produced by the Church and funded by member donations.

This delivery will help Joe’s Food Pantry provide nearly 34,000 meals to residents of the Dallas area, according to a news release from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Volunteers help unload boxes of food from delivered from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Joe's Food Pantry in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition to helping Joe’s Food Pantry, the food will also help fill shelves at a new Soldiers’ Angels food pantry for veterans and military families. Catholic Charities Dallas facilitated the donation to both locations. David Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas, said the food pantry is “where the rubber meets the road.”

“Food is universal and can help anybody,” he said. “We’re so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to serve those in need.”

Kelly Noonan, chief development officer of Catholic Charities Dallas, said the relationship with the Church “has turned into more than we could ever imagine.”

Volunteers help unload boxes of food from delivered from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Joe's Food Pantry in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It’s an incredible opportunity for two groups to come together for common good, which is serving the less fortunate, our most vulnerable population,” she said.

America250 Commissioner Cathy Gillespie was in Dallas for the donation and said the donations from the Church “bring hope, bring sustenance and bring what people need.”

America250 donations

The America250 donations from the Church started in November with the donation of five truckloads of food from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City to food banks in Oregon, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Michigan.

An illustration from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows multiple donations — by the truckload — made across the United States as of May 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An illustration on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows multiple donations have been made in several states as of May 2026. The Church has committed to deliver food to food banks in all 50 states.

In many states as the trucks have arrived, JustServe volunteers, youth and local Latter-day Saints have helped unload the pallets of food, sorted donations and stocked pantry shelves.

In Des Moines, Iowa, the timing of the Church’s donation was serendipitous with the Global Youth Service Day. On April 15, young men and young women from the surrounding area helped unload and organize 40,000 pounds of food for the Des Moines Area Religious Council.

Latter-day Saint youth served at the Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Bank in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 15, 2026. | Rebecca Fillmore

Council CEO Kathy Underhill told KCCI 8 News that the donation arrived as they’re seeing an increased demand.

“The need continues to rise in Greater Des Moines,” Underhill said. “As we’re seeing higher fuel prices, as we’re seeing higher food costs, families’ budgets are getting stretched thinner and thinner,” Underhill told the television station.

In addition to helping the food pantry with the donation, young men and young women also cleaned inside and outside the facility, washed windows and packed dog food for family pets.

“Jesus served others, and by serving others, I am serving Jesus,” said Alex Peters from the Council Bluffs Iowa Stake. “It makes me feel amazing.”

Utah donations

Those gathered for the America250 donation to the Utah Food Bank from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather for a group photo in South Salt Lake, Utah, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church delivered 40,000 pounds of food — including items like applesauce, pasta, peanut butter and salsa — to the Utah Food Bank on Thursday, May 21.

“If we look at the inventory that was on this truck, the ingredients are absolutely phenomenal,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. “Everything your family would need, another family does as well.”

A week later, the Church donated another 40,000 pounds to Switchpoint in Tooele, Utah, which works to help individuals become self-reliant.

Carol Hollowell, founder and CEO of Switchpoint, said she was grateful the Church made the donation to their location and to other locations outside of large cities.

“It’s really looking at small areas that need extra help, and this goes a long way,” Hollowell said.

Tooele Mayor Maresa Manzione helps unload the donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Switchpoint in Tooele, Utah, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Several churches in Tooele and west Salt Lake will also receive a portion of the Switchpoint delivery, according to the Church’s news release. These smaller food banks help ensure no one falls through the cracks, said Mark Runyon, pastor at New Life Community Fellowship.

Kendall Thomas, Tooele County councilman, shared his feelings about the delivery and serving in the community.

“This is God’s work. I believe that in my heart of hearts. When He said [we] are to feed the hungry [and] clothe the naked, that’s how we do it: service.”