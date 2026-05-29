Music & the Spoken Word: ‘Friends at last’

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, May 31, 2026. This week is No. 5,046 of the broadcast. Please note that beginning Sunday, May 17, reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Two friends labored together for years, considering their work to be of utmost importance. But when pressures mounted and circumstances grew difficult, one turned on the other — betraying his friend.

For two years, they were separated. But, then one day, a letter came. In it, the former friend asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

A reply was sent concluding with this simple response: “Come on, dear brother, since the war is past, for friends at first are friends again at last.” (See "History of the Church," Vol. 4, pages 163-164.)

Life, as we know, can sometimes be messy. We make mistakes, we say things we later regret, and days once filled with trust and companionship may be replaced — at least for a time — by hurt and disappointment. But it’s important to remember that what is today need not be forever. Friends at first can be friends again at last.

Each of us carries within us power to reconcile our differences with others. It’s a power we may likely have to nurture and build. It’s often said that the path to peace is to “forgive and forget.” But sometimes, the only way to truly forgive is to strive first to forget.

"Joseph Smith and William W. Phelps" is by Robert Anderson McKay. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Reconciliation doesn’t mean we ignore what happened. It doesn’t mean excusing harm or giving endless chances when that isn’t wise. But it does mean choosing not to hold tightly to the offense and instead to loosen our grip on it. To “forget,” in this sense, is to focus less on what was done and more on what can yet be done. Striving to forget clears the path to forgiveness.

It takes courage to be the one who seeks to mend a relationship. And it won’t always be well received. But the very act of sincerely trying begins the work and reconciliation of removing the “what-ifs” that might otherwise linger if we had never tried.

People matter so very much. Relationships are of great worth. Any strain in the friendships we cherish is worth improving — and it is never too late to try. One of the great experiences in life is reconciliation.

Paul the apostle offered this counsel: “If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men” (Romans 12:18).

May we — in our relationships that matter most — have the foresight and courage to ensure, that “friends at first are friends again at last.”

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.