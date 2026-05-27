Send it in: Did you see the Tabernacle Choir perform in the Hollywood Bowl?

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in May 1963. An estimated 16,000 people attended.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be performing a “Songs of Hope” benefit conference in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25.

The tickets for the concerts are available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website at hollywoodbowl.com.

The Tabernacle Choir first performed in the Hollywood Bowl a century ago on July 28, 1926, to an estimated 15,000 people. The choir returned to the Hollywood Bowl stage on Aug. 20, 1941, and again on May 23, 1963.

Did you see the Tabernacle Choir perform in the Hollywood Bowl? The Church News wants to hear from those who attended one of the concerts in the Hollywood Bowl. What do you remember from your experience of the concert?

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The 2026 Hollywood Bowl concert

The upcoming concert in the Hollywood Bowl is a benefit concert in collaboration with O.C. Tanner Gift of Music.

All of the ticket sale revenues from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl and The Hunger Project, reported the announcement. These charities work to improve maternal and child health, expand access to nutrition and education and provide safe and supportive environments for women and children. The Church has previously collaborated with these nonprofit organizations in their efforts around the world.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will match the revenue from concert ticket sales, doubling the charitable contributions from the event.

Donny Osmond, left; Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, top right, and David Foster, Katharine McPhee, will join the The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest artist for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026. | Images provided by Donny Osmond; The Morelli Brothers; Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Guest artists Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, announced the choir and the O.C. Tanner Music Trust on Monday, May 11.

While the past “Songs of Hope” tour concerts have been streamed on YouTube, this event will not be livestreamed, according to information from the choir. The Tabernacle Choir has extended an invitation to stakes throughout the United States (excluding those in Utah) to participate by hosting a watch party. Those interested in watching can reach out to their stake leadership about locations and times.