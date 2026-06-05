Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid of the National Football League will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as guest narrator for a special program on July 5, 2026, to celebrate the anniversary of the United States. Photo taken at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, on March 12, 2024.

Reservations to see the “Music & the Spoken Word” episodes in-person on Sunday, July 5, with Andy Reid became available on Friday, June 5, starting at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on TempleSquare.org or in the Temple Square app and were quickly sold out.

Reid, head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, will be a guest narrator at the two 30-minute performances July 5, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., MDT, according to the announcement at ChurchofJesusChrist.org that was updated on June 5. The special broadcasts on July 5 are to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.

The 9:30 a.m. broadcast will be streamed on a variety of platforms. (See below for information.)

The limited number of tickets to attend the broadcasts in-person at the Tabernacle at Temple Square were free, and information about how to get tickets and the broadcasts is available at TabChoir.org/America250. Due to ongoing construction on Temple Square, there will not be an overflow viewing location for “Music & the Spoken Word.” A standby line will be available, but a capacity crowd for both performances is expected, according to the announcement and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s website.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during a a special broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" titled “The Joy We Share” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

A live pre-show, including an interview with Reid by Thurl Bailey, a former NBA player and greeter for “Music & the Spoken Word,” will be before both performance times.

For the 9:30 a.m. broadcast, the pre-show will begin at 9:10 a.m. and will be immediately followed by the live broadcast. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m., and attendees are asked to be seated by 9 a.m.

For the 11 a.m. performance, doors will open at 10:20 a.m., and attendees are asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m. The pre-show with Bailey and Reid will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the live performance.

The pre-show and the “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast with the 360-voice The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and 85 musicians from the Orchestra at Temple Square will be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel at 9:10 a.m.

The full episode will also be available on C-SPAN, News Nation, BYUtv and NBC stations in Salt Lake City; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Kansas City, Missouri. A list of weekly TV, radio, cable, satellite and streaming media platforms is available at MusicandtheSpokenWord.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

Reid, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is a three-time Super Bowl champion. He was head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles football team from 1999 to 2012. Reid previously directed the Tabernacle Choir when the choir performed in Philadelphia’s Mann Theater on July 7, 2003, as part of the choir’s Northeast tour.

As the Conference Center is closed for preparations for the Salt Lake Temple open house celebration in 2027, the “Music & the Spoken Word” will stay in the Tabernacle at Temple Square through Utah’s summer months. Reservations, which are free, are required for those attending in person.

Tickets for regular “Music & The Spoken Word” performances will be released at 10 a.m. MDT every other Monday on TempleSquare.org or through the Temple Square app approximately six weeks in advance of each weekly performance.

The “Music & the Spoken Word” first aired on July 15, 1929, and the 5,000th episode aired in July 2025.