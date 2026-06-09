Hanna and Leonard Saffer take a picture with their children, Linnéa, 8, Felicia 6, Cecilia, 4, Caspian, 2, and Valdemar, 10 days, on the day that Linnéa was baptized and Valdemar was blessed in Sweden in 2019.

The song “My Covenants,” released in the latest batch of new hymns in “Hymns for Home and Church” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was originally written in Swedish by Hanna Saffer, a songwriter and composer who was born and raised in Sweden and lives there today.

The song first came to Saffer when she was pregnant with her first child — a daughter — and sitting in a rehearsal room at the music university she was attending.

“I was just filled with the joy and gratitude of expecting my first baby, and the melody just started coming,” she said. “I just played it over and over again. It was a very special time and it felt sacred.”

When that oldest child was 8 years old and preparing to be baptized in 2019, the song came back to Saffer and she was able to finish it. “That was so special. That’s her baby song that came to be her baptismal song.”

The same day as the baptism, her fifth baby was blessed. Saffer’s older brother was visiting for the occasion and helped her write down the sheet music for her song. She decided to submit the song to the Church for the new global hymnbook project.

Hanna Saffer, author and composer of "My Covenants" in the Church's new global hymnbook, is pictured in Lomma, Sweden, in 2026. | Provided by Hanna Saffer

The first Sunday this past February after her song had been published online, the organist played it as prelude and postlude. Then, unbeknownst to Saffer, the song was chosen for a baptismal service in the ward and Saffer was asked at the last minute to be the chorister.

“Because of that, I got to see the face of the man being baptized,” she said. “And that was such a treat, it was just wonderful. And I got to see how when we were singing, he was touched by the Spirit. I felt so blessed to feel like this song is achieving its purpose. The Spirit can speak to people through it. And that’s exactly what I wanted.”

Saffer is a global member of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and will come to sing in Salt Lake City for the October 2026 general conference. She is also on the Swedish translation team for “Hymns for Home and Church,” and continues to write music and conduct choirs at church and around her area.

“I think music is such a natural way to spread the gospel,” she said.

Saffer grew up writing songs from a very young age. She has always loved writing and loved music. One of seven children, her home growing up was full of singing and playing music. She traveled with her siblings and parents to music shows and performances, and she began teaching music and dance and writing musicals as a young teenager.

Then, on her mission in England, she and her companion began a tradition of writing a song for each person who was baptized.

“Music has been a part of my life forever. Writing songs is my main way of expressing my feelings,” she said.

In writing lyrics and composing music, she draws inspiration from the people who will be singing — whether it’s a group for sacrament meeting or a Christmas concert — or what instruments the people will be bringing. It depends first on who wants to come and sing, and then she’ll write the song.

Sacred music is one of the ways Saffer feels the Spirit the most, both when listening to others and while performing.

“I’ll be so touched by lyrics, it’s hard to hold back the tears. And I’ll know who in the ward I should not be looking at while I’m trying to sing something — I’ll be crying in no time," she said. “I think it’s wonderful to be able to share the gospel, share joy, share peace, any type of feeling through music.”

Two songs that were in the Church’s Swedish hymnbook are now in the global hymnbook — “God’s Gracious Love” (“Blott en dag”) and “I Can’t Count Them All” (“Jag kan icke räkna dem alla”). Both were written by Karolina Wilhelmina “Lina” Sandell-Berg in 1865 and 1880, respectively, and are beloved not just by Swedish members of the Church but by members of other faiths as well, Saffer said.

Karolina Wilhelmina "Lina" Sandell-Berg of Sweden, who lived 1832-1903 and wrote two of the hymns now included in "Hymns for Home and Church." | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

The Swedish Latter-day Saints are amazing, she said, and the Church is strong in the country. Her parents were baptized before she was born and she grew up loving being part of a big family. While young, she received a strong testimony of the Book of Mormon and knew she wanted to go to the temple.

“I feel like growing up, you cannot stay lukewarm in this Church. You come to a point where you feel like, if this is true, I want to give it my all. … I think that motivates me a lot to write music for children, for youth. I want them to have a testimony as they grow up and make all of these important choices.”

“My Covenants” is a children’s song, but can be sung by anyone. Saffer said she loves how children’s music is included among the hymns in the new hymnbook and Primary music is being sung more in sacrament meeting.

“This is so, so right to have the children feel more included in the ward setting. And I think many adults like I do resonate a lot with the children’s music.”

"My Covenants"



1. I will walk the path Jesus has prepared,

Keeping His commandments true.

I will live each day in the Savior’s way,

As He’s shown me how to do.



Ev’ry day, I will keep my cov’nants with the Father;

I will try to live in His way.

As I strive to obey, He promises His Spirit

Will be with me, guiding me each day.



2. With the Holy Ghost, I begin to feel

Power sent from God above.

With this holy strength, I can grow in faith,

Serving others with God’s love.



Ev’ry day, I will keep my cov’nants with the Father;

I will try to live in His way.

As I strive to obey, He promises His Spirit

Will be with me, guiding me each day.

I will live each day in the Savior’s way,

As He’s shown me how to do.



*Alternate text for baptism day for first line of chorus: “On my baptism day, I promise Heav’nly Father…”