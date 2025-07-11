One Sweden, many faiths: Latter-day Saints host interfaith panel at Sweden’s National Forum

David Thurfjell, a religion professor, hugs Ingrid Nilsson, a Latter-day Saint after the panel at Almedal Week in Visby, Sweden, in June 2025. Nilsson brought gifts for the panelists.

On the cobblestone streets of Visby, Sweden, a spirit of cooperation and understanding filled the air as thousands gathered for Almedalen Week — considered Scandinavia’s foremost forum for democracy and public dialogue.

Among the sea of political leaders, scholars, journalists, nonprofits and community organizers stood representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joining voices with others in a shared pursuit of unity and purpose.

Nadia Jebril, second from right, speaks during a panel on resilience through religion at Almedal Week in Visby, Sweden in June 2025. From left, she is joined by Louis Herry, a Latter-day Saint leading the discussion; Karin Wiborn, a local Swedish religious leader; David Thurfjell, a professor of religious studies. | Screenshot from the Church's Swedish YouTube

From June 23 to 27, Almedalen Week welcomed people from across Sweden and beyond for a week of seminars, roundtables and open-air meetings — and for the ninth consecutive year, Latter-day Saint representatives played a key role in organizing an important interfaith moment, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church’s communication director in Sweden, Daniel Palm, explained that Almedalen Week is “a democratic forum where every voice is valued.”

This year’s featured panel, which discussed “Resilience through religion,” brought together a diverse lineup of respected voices: David Thurfjell, a professor of religious studies; Karin Wiborn, a leader at Equmeniakyrkan, a Swedish Church; and Nadia Jebril, a seasoned journalist known for her thoughtful reporting on faith and culture.

Moderated by Louis Herrey, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the discussion explored how belief in God can offer strength in the face of adversity — both personally and communally.

“Religion is a vital source of strength for many in society,” Herrey said. “This panel is a meaningful place where you can listen to each other and realize the shared values that unite us.”

Speaking on the panel, Wiborn said, “I would like us to accept our differences but also see the point of us being together in a great religious breadth and using what we have as an asset for the whole society.”

The panelists reflected on how different religious traditions provide meaning, hope and stability amid global uncertainty — from economic unrest to social division. Each shared stories and insights of the ways faith communities can help individuals and nations alike navigate through difficult times with compassion and purpose.

Wiborn said, “Events like this strengthen relationships between different communities in Sweden because we’re working together and being seen together to stand up together and show that there are ways other than hatred and polarization.”

Throughout the week, Church members also participated in a range of other discussions, touching on topics such as religious freedom, social cohesion and the role of faith in modern public life. In quiet conversations and public seminars, they emphasized the importance of interreligious cooperation in building a more inclusive and resilient society.

“Almedalen Week is an outstanding expression of social responsibility,” said Palm. “For the Church, it is a valuable opportunity to listen, share our faith and work with others to strengthen society. It reminds us that faith can be a unifying force to help individuals, families and nations find common ground and a greater purpose.”

Founded in the late 1960s as a grassroots political gathering, Almedalen Week has grown into a cornerstone of Swedish civil society.

Today, it hosts more than a thousand events each year and serves as a unique meeting ground where political, academic, nonprofit and religious leaders gather not just to talk, but to listen.

For The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this forum represents more than just participation — it reflects an ongoing commitment to building bridges of understanding.

In Sweden and throughout the world, the Church continues to support local communities through humanitarian outreach, dialogue with other faiths and efforts to uplift families and foster peace — all rooted in Christ’s example to love, share and invite, said the ChurchofJesusChrist.org report.