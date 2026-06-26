Church releases ‘Behind the Scenes’ interview with NFL head coach Andy Reid

Latter-day Saint and NFL head coach, Andy Reid, participated in an interview with Derrick Porter, host of Music & the Spoken Word, published on June 23, 2026.

An interview released on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 23, features a conversation between the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, Andy Reid, and “Music & the Spoken Word” host Derrick Porter.

Reid is the guest narrator for the July 5, 2026, “Music & the Spoken Word” episode commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. The interview was recorded in conjunction with the special episode. In it, Reid shares his connection to the Tabernacle Choir, the values that have shaped his life and career, and reflections on family, faith, football and the enduring spirit of America.

“There’s no better coach than Christ,” Reid says in the interview. “Christ has made it through a whole lot of years being a pretty good coach — a great example to all of us.”

Church News has syndicated the full “Behind the Scenes” interview on its YouTube channel.