Wheelchairs, blood drives and animal shelters: How Latter-day Saints are serving others in South America

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers help fit a wheelchair that was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of a larger donation of hundreds of wheelchairs in Bolivia in 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have joined others in their community in recent service efforts across Central and South America.

Members have worked with local hospitals, Red Cross chapters and nonprofits, donating life-saving equipment, organizing blood drives, volunteering at shelters and earning national recognition for their charitable efforts.

The following is a brief overview of recent efforts to care for those in need — including animals — across four countries in Latin America.

Wheelchairs in Belize

In January, Latter-day Saints in Belize worked with the Belize Red Cross to donate wheelchairs and mobility devices throughout the country.

The project provided approximately 330 adult wheelchairs and nearly 200 additional mobility devices like crutches, canes, walkers and repair parts, according to a news release on the Belize Country Newsroom website.

Belize Red Cross staff also received special training as part of the project to learn how to assemble, fit, adjust and maintain the devices.

Blood drive in Costa Rica

Twenty-two members of the Church in San Isidro de Heredia, Costa Rica, volunteered to coordinate a blood drive for the Calderón Guardia Hospital Blood Bank in the capital city of San José on May 2, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinate a blood drive in San José, Aranjuez, Costa Rica, on May 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to a news release on the Spanish-language Newsroom, the event is part of the blood bank’s effort to bring smaller drives to local residents.

Yoher Chávez, a representative of the blood bank, said that blood donation is necessary and fundamental to the daily operation of the hospital.”

Fabián Silva from San Isidro was one of the volunteers.

“These activities allow for better outreach to the community and encourage more humanitarian initiatives,” he said.

Knitted hats in Peru

Relief Society members in the Lima Peru La Victoria State of the Church donated homemade clothing for cancer patients at the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases in Lima, Peru, in June 2026.

Relief Society members in the Lima Peru La Victoria State of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donate homemade clothing for cancer patients at the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases in Lima, Peru, in June 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The donation included 208 knitted hats, seven scarves and 14 pairs of wool and cotton booties, designed to provide warmth, comfort and a message of hope to those receiving treatment.

The activity aimed to contribute to the physical and emotional well-being of patients, according to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom website.

Lima Peru La Victoria Stake President Víctor Manuel Espinoza said members of the stake were motivated to help those in need.

“Each knitted hat represents a silent prayer, a token of love and a reminder that no one faces their challenges alone,” he said. “With every stitch, we share hope, faith and comfort with those who need it most.”

Preparing food in Honduras

Members of the Church in Honduras spent time during Holy Week in March in many different service efforts.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Juticalpa, Honduras, prepare meals for others during Holy Week in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the city of Juticalpa, members of the Relief Society in the Juticalpa Branch prepared and delivered dinners to family members of patients at San Francisco Hospital.

In Danlí, young men and young women from the Danlí Honduras Stake helped make a sawdust carpet as part of an interfaith effort with members of the Catholic Church in their community.

And in San Pedro Sula, young men and young women from the Villa Mackay Branch organized and distributed snacks to relatives of hospitalized patients.

According to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom website, these activities helped members of the Church to promote values ​​of respect, service and coexistence, in an environment of faith and collaboration.

Helping animals in Peru

Members of the Church in Huánuco, Peru, help clean animals and spaces at a dog shelter in June 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Church in Huánuco, Peru helped clean spaces at the Salvando Patitas dog shelter in June 2026.

The volunteers deep-cleaned the facilities, provided health care to the dogs, delivered food and performed hygiene tasks for the animals.

According to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom website, the dogs responded with displays of affection for the young men and young women who took part in the activity.