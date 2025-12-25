A look back at celebrating 100 years of the Church in South America

Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson greet the crowd at the centennial celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 14, 2025. Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's South America South Area, is to the left of Elder Stevenson. Translators Gabriel Zang and Carla Vielma are also on the stage.

In late 1925, Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, blessing the continent for the preaching of the restored gospel.

One century later, nearly 4.4 million Church members live in South America, representing about one-quarter of all Latter-day Saints. There are approximately 5,600 congregations with 104 missions and 61 temples that either have been announced, are under construction or are already in operation, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Throughout 2025, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have celebrated the 100th anniversary — “El Centenario” — of the Church in South America.

Here is a look back at some of the commemorative events organized by the Church during this centennial year.

A marker in Tres de Febrero Park is a memorial to Elder Melvin J. Ballard, a 20th century Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel at Tres de Febrero Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Celebrations in Chile, Uruguay

In June, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a celebration in Santiago, Chile, that featured music, dancing and messages from Church leaders. The event was attended by 4,000 in person, and 10,000 more watched online throughout the country.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the centennial celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 14, 2025, with translator Gabriel Zang on the left. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson paid tribute to pioneers of the Church in Chile and invited all to rejoice in the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He invited pioneers of the Church and early missionaries from the country to stand and be recognized. The stadium crowd erupted with applause.

Ruth Peters acknowledges the crowd's applause during a centennial celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 14, 2025. She was one of the first Chileans called as a full-time missionary in 1959. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We love you and are grateful for the legacy of your families,” Elder Stevenson told them. “We recognize each and every one of you.”

Dancers participate in a centennial celebration in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 14, 2025, commemorating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Oct. 11 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Latter-day Saints and friends gathered at the Antel Arena for an event featuring musical performances, art exhibitions, opportunities for exploring family history and other activities.

The celebration was attended by leaders from various religious denominations, as well as political, academic and community representatives.

Attendees pose in their traditional dress during the centennial celebration of the Church in South America in Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tabernacle Choir

On Aug. 22 and 23, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated 100 years of the Church in South America with concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, featuring music of hope and faith and illustrating the history of the Church on the continent.

People clap after The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed in a concert at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The choir’s performances in Buenos Aires are part of their “Songs of Hope” world tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The nearly 9,000 audience members each night gave the choir, orchestra, guest artists and performers multiple standing ovations; people lingered so long afterward that many had to be reminded that the Movistar Arena was closing for the night.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America South Area, attended the performances.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, left, speak before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the “Songs of Hope” world tour at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The concert celebrated the 100th anniversary of Elder Ballard’s 1925 prayer in Buenos Aires.

“The growth of the Church in Argentina and South America in the 100 years since that dedication has been exceptional,” Elder Cook said.

The Aug. 23 concert was broadcast on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. About 500 watch parties were planned across the continent. During the preshow, the hosts checked in on watch parties from Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, in the south to the Punto Fijo Venezuela Stake on South America’s northern coast. The hosts also checked in on watch parties in Santiago, Chile; Montevideo, Uruguay; and Asunción, Paraguay.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Buenos Aires concert watch parties are shown on the screen on stage before the choir performs in a concert at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The choir’s performances in Buenos Aires are part of their “Songs of Hope” world tour. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

2 temples dedicated

Two houses of the Lord were dedicated in South America during the centennial year — one in Antofagasta, Chile, in June, and the other in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, in November.

People line up to attend the dedication of the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares — a native of Brazil and the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from South America — marveled at the growth of the Church when dedicating the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds at the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“We are witnessing the fulfillment of Elder Melvin J. Ballard’s prophecy that the work in South America would grow just as an oak grows slowly from an acorn,” he said. “The roots are taking hold, the tree is growing strong and durable, spreading new branches and creating new trees — that is what is happening with the Church throughout South America.”

Service

In honor of the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the restored gospel, Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay participated in a Centennial Day of Service on Sept. 27.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, smile with hygiene kits to be distributed at community centers in the city. Members assembled the kits as part of a day of service on Sept. 27, 2025, celebrating 100 years of the restored gospel in South America. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Argentina, volunteers made more than 700 hygiene kits for community centers and faith organizations, painted community centers, worked on community projects and performed other acts of service throughout the country.

Pioneers of the Church in South America

During the year, the Church News featured the stories of pioneers of the Church in several South American countries, including Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

Polibio González stands outside a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse with the Santiago Chile Temple in the background. González supervised the construction of more than 90 chapels in Chile. | Trent Toone, Church News

“For those who know the story of the evolution of the Church in South America, it is amazing to see how the history of the past 90 years followed exactly the prophetic vision of Elder Ballard,” said Nestor Curbelo, a 1969 convert from Uruguay who later became an area historian for South America.

Rubén Morresi stands in the Tierra del Fuego Argentina Stake Center in Ushuaia, Argentina, on June 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Raúl Vilugrón shows a historic photo of Latter-day Saint youth attending a youth conference in Osorno, Chile, in 1972. He and his wife, Maria, are the two on the far left of the photo. | Trent Toone, Church News

Missionaries walk along a street in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, June 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Second-century pioneers’

In November, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles embarked on a 10-day ministry to visit all four countries of the Church’s South America South Area — Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

In the middle, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; right, Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube; and Elder Joaquín E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, with his wife, Sister Renée Costa, stand behind a commemorative plaque marking the dedication of South America for the preaching of the gospel. The photo was taken in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Elder Renlund visited the park where Elder Ballard dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel and spoke at a devotional broadcast. He invited attendees to look forward with hope and willingness to plant new seeds of faith. He invited them to become “second-century pioneers,” transforming one oak tree into a forest.

“The Lord has more in mind than just one oak tree; this tree needs to produce more acorns that can be planted,” he said. “There are more lives to touch and more hearts to change. The Savior needs all of us to join Him in His work.”