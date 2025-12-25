A look back at celebrating 100 years of the Church in South America

In late 1925, Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a prayer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, blessing the continent for the preaching of the restored gospel.
One century later, nearly 4.4 million Church members live in South America, representing about one-quarter of all Latter-day Saints. There are approximately 5,600 congregations with 104 missions and 61 temples that either have been announced, are under construction or are already in operation, according to ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Throughout 2025, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have celebrated the 100th anniversary — “El Centenario” — of the Church in South America.
Here is a look back at some of the commemorative events organized by the Church during this centennial year.
Celebrations in Chile, Uruguay
In June, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a celebration in Santiago, Chile, that featured music, dancing and messages from Church leaders. The event was attended by 4,000 in person, and 10,000 more watched online throughout the country.
Elder Stevenson paid tribute to pioneers of the Church in Chile and invited all to rejoice in the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He invited pioneers of the Church and early missionaries from the country to stand and be recognized. The stadium crowd erupted with applause.
“We love you and are grateful for the legacy of your families,” Elder Stevenson told them. “We recognize each and every one of you.”
On Oct. 11 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Latter-day Saints and friends gathered at the Antel Arena for an event featuring musical performances, art exhibitions, opportunities for exploring family history and other activities.
The celebration was attended by leaders from various religious denominations, as well as political, academic and community representatives.
Tabernacle Choir
On Aug. 22 and 23, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated 100 years of the Church in South America with concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, featuring music of hope and faith and illustrating the history of the Church on the continent.
The nearly 9,000 audience members each night gave the choir, orchestra, guest artists and performers multiple standing ovations; people lingered so long afterward that many had to be reminded that the Movistar Arena was closing for the night.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s South America South Area, attended the performances.
The concert celebrated the 100th anniversary of Elder Ballard’s 1925 prayer in Buenos Aires.
“The growth of the Church in Argentina and South America in the 100 years since that dedication has been exceptional,” Elder Cook said.
The Aug. 23 concert was broadcast on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. About 500 watch parties were planned across the continent. During the preshow, the hosts checked in on watch parties from Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, in the south to the Punto Fijo Venezuela Stake on South America’s northern coast. The hosts also checked in on watch parties in Santiago, Chile; Montevideo, Uruguay; and Asunción, Paraguay.
2 temples dedicated
Two houses of the Lord were dedicated in South America during the centennial year — one in Antofagasta, Chile, in June, and the other in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, in November.
Elder Ulisses Soares — a native of Brazil and the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from South America — marveled at the growth of the Church when dedicating the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.
“We are witnessing the fulfillment of Elder Melvin J. Ballard’s prophecy that the work in South America would grow just as an oak grows slowly from an acorn,” he said. “The roots are taking hold, the tree is growing strong and durable, spreading new branches and creating new trees — that is what is happening with the Church throughout South America.”
Service
In honor of the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the restored gospel, Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay participated in a Centennial Day of Service on Sept. 27.
In Argentina, volunteers made more than 700 hygiene kits for community centers and faith organizations, painted community centers, worked on community projects and performed other acts of service throughout the country.
Pioneers of the Church in South America
During the year, the Church News featured the stories of pioneers of the Church in several South American countries, including Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
“For those who know the story of the evolution of the Church in South America, it is amazing to see how the history of the past 90 years followed exactly the prophetic vision of Elder Ballard,” said Nestor Curbelo, a 1969 convert from Uruguay who later became an area historian for South America.
‘Second-century pioneers’
In November, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles embarked on a 10-day ministry to visit all four countries of the Church’s South America South Area — Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.
While in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Elder Renlund visited the park where Elder Ballard dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel and spoke at a devotional broadcast. He invited attendees to look forward with hope and willingness to plant new seeds of faith. He invited them to become “second-century pioneers,” transforming one oak tree into a forest.
“The Lord has more in mind than just one oak tree; this tree needs to produce more acorns that can be planted,” he said. “There are more lives to touch and more hearts to change. The Savior needs all of us to join Him in His work.”