Mary Richards: Why say yes?

In college, I spent time in Madrid, Spain, with Brigham Young University’s study abroad program. We were housed with local families, and my landlady was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She often spoke of wanting a calling in the ward.

Soon, she was called to be a Sunday School teacher, and her first Sunday as she happily stood in front of the class, she asked me to answer a question. This was beyond my Spanish vocabulary at the time, but knowing how much her calling meant to her and wanting to support her, I stumbled through a response.

Over the years, I have thought of this dear woman who desired a calling and served so willingly when and where she was asked. I’ve also followed the example of my parents and my husband’s parents, who taught us both to accept assignments and invitations to speak in sacrament meeting, teach a class, take a shift at the cannery, be a minister, clean the meetinghouse, serve in Nursery or in any other capacity.

Why say yes?

Because we already said yes to Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation before we came to earth.

“Saying yes to serving in Christ’s kingdom feels like an echo of a premortal yes,” said Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

She wrote in a social media post that God accepts the early yes — the premortal yes, the one that gets things started. “But the latter yes, offered honestly, even with our doubts and insecurities, is the one that reveals our devotion.”

We also say yes because we are a covenant people. At baptism we covenant to take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ and keep His commandments. In the house of the Lord, we covenant to keep the laws of obedience, sacrifice and consecration.

The Lord has said, “If thou lovest me thou shalt serve me” (Doctrine and Covenants 42:29), and we serve Him by serving others (see Doctrine and Covenants 59:5).

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was baptized into the Church in his mid-20s in London, England. A week after his baptism, the bishop extended a calling to him to be assistant ward clerk. Elder Kearon said he did not have a clue what that involved but said he would endeavor to learn. Other callings followed.

“I came to see purpose and power in each calling I received, and with hindsight, the bishop’s inspiration came to make sense to me,” Elder Kearon said in his April 2026 general conference address titled “About His Business.”

Serving one another in a ward or branch affords all the opportunity to become more like Jesus Christ — developing charity, humility, meekness, forgiveness and love, Elder Kearon said. Through visible and quiet service, the Lord works through imperfect servants.

“Life is better — everything is better — when we are about His business,” Elder Kearon said.

Mary and Joseph find Jesus about His Father's business, teaching in the temple in this image from the Church's Bible Videos depicting Luke 2:40–52. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The natural man or woman in all of us is inclined to “excuse ourselves from serving,” explained Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy in October 2016 general conference. But we can trust that the Lord will help us as we are about His errand and His work.

Elder Cook said our callings literally come to us from God through our priesthood leaders.

“As you are set apart, you will receive a priesthood blessing to help you succeed. You will be blessed,” he said. “Every member is needed, and every member needs an opportunity to serve.”

Callings and other ways we embark in God’s work uniquely prepare us to meet the Savior, taught Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy, in April 2025 general conference. “As God’s kingdom expands and temples dot the earth, there is a growing need for willing souls to engage in God’s work. Selflessly serving is the very essence of Christlike discipleship.”

Sister Runia quoted from Chapter 9 of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide in her post:

“When you are willing and able, ‘Your service will help you draw closer to Him and bring you joy.’

“If you say yes, ‘You can act in the name of God when you receive an assignment or calling from someone with authority. You can also receive guidance from God for your service.’

“When you say yes, ‘Whatever the assignment is, see it as an opportunity to be a disciple of Jesus Christ and serve God’s children. As you serve, you represent Jesus Christ. Give Him your best.’”

— Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News.