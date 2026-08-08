Learn about how the Church has been blessing lives in Pakistan

Community members received flood-relief packages provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Youth Development Foundation in South Punjab, Pakistan, from late 2025 to early 2026.

In the last year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has quietly donated to various non-profits and organizations across Punjab, Pakistan — delivering flood relief to hundreds of devastated households following floods and providing customized wheelchairs to people with disabilities.

Hope after the floods

The June 2025 monsoon rains left Punjab, Pakistan, mostly decimated — 4 million people were affected throughout the province.

37-year-old Khurrsam Hussain, from Alipur, Punjab, said, “My mud hut was the only shelter I had for myself and my toddlers.”

Following the floods, 90% of her town was submerged in water.

“When the devastating floods destroyed it, we were left with nothing but the open sky above us, and watching my children sleep without protection was the most painful moment of my life,” she said.

Hussain was one of 600 households who received food-relief assistance from the Church, which provided funds to local nonprofit organizations, including the Youth Developmental Foundation (YDF).

Minority women, including widows and divorced women in Khanewal, receive flood relief support to meet immediate needs and restore stability in their lives following the Pakistan floods in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This support means a lot to me and my family,” Hussain said. “Thanks to YDF and the generous support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we now feel safer and more hopeful during these difficult days.”

From November 2025 to January 2026, funds donated by the Church enabled YDF to conduct need assessments and target beneficiaries. The assistance reached hundreds of homes — 75% of whom were women-led households — in several affected provinces and towns.

YDF distributed relief packages, which included food and dry rations, winterized household items, hygiene kits and mosquito nets, the Church’s Pakistan Newsroom reported . Two medical camps were also set up to provide free consultations and essential medicines — the camps gave medical supplies to over 1,300 individuals to address diseases common in post-flood environments.

“It is deeply touching to see that even in the worst of times, the human spirit and its capacity for good can shine through,” said Zumran James, who oversees the Church’s humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. “Many helping hands came together to restore a light of hope amidst the devastation of the floods. While much has been lost, we also hope something precious has been gained. It is humbling to be able to witness and be a part of the joint effort to help alleviate the suffering and elevate the difficult circumstances of God’s children here.”

Medical camp facilities — made with funds donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — are provided to flood-affected families in South Punjab, Pakistan, from late 2025 to early 2026, supporting recovery from waterborne diseases. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Love for people with disabilities

In February, the Church partnered with the Society for Special Persons — a non-profit organization serving people with disabilities — to serve the community in Punjab.

Together, the aim was to improve the mobility and dignity of disabled people by providing customized wheelchairs and financial assistance.

“Persons with disabilities are a capable and dignified part of society deserving equal opportunities and respect,” emphasized Minister of State Barrister Malik during the handover ceremony on Feb. 13.

Pakistan Minister of State Barrister Aqueel Malik poses with a wheelchair beneficiary during a handover event on February 13, 2026, in Taxila City, Pakistan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since 2001, the Church has been providing wheelchair assistance and mobility aids to people with disabilities, children and adults in 134 countries and territories, utilizing the Church’s humanitarian aid donations primarily from lay members, Church Newsroom reported .

“Inspired by the teachings of Jesus Christ, we continue to serve with love, strengthen communities and support initiatives that bring hope, dignity and inclusion to all,” affirmed Zumran James, the Church’s Pakistan country manager who oversees such humanitarian efforts.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints work with representatives from the Society for Special Persons in Punjab, Pakistan, to provide customized wheelchairs for people with disabilities in February 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints