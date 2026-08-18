Celebrating 100 Years of Institute in the Church’s Africa South Area

From left, Alfonso Mosenthal of South Africa, Laureth João of Angola and Maria Shew of Mozambique are featured on the Africa South Area Facebook page and website to tell stories about the impact of institutes of religion for the 100th anniversary in 2026.

The Africa South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is marking this year’s 100th anniversary of institute in several ways.

On Aug. 1, a celebration was held in the Sandton Chapel in Johannesburg, South Africa, with members watching online across the 14 countries in the area.

The event included musical numbers, a trivia game and a panel discussion with area Seminaries and Institutes of Religion directors and young single adults. They spoke about how the past 100 years have been a century of faith, a century of learning and a century of discipleship in Jesus Christ.

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa South Area, spoke during the celebration. He said the adversary is attacking young single adults but they do not need to fear.

“My testimony to you is: You are not alone. The Savior knows you. Our Heavenly Father — your Father in Heaven — knows you and is ready to help,” he said. “Maybe you are thinking, nobody really knows what I am going through, but He knows. He can bring you peace, He can bring you relief and He can bring you help.”

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa South Area, speaks during a 100th anniversary celebration in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 1, 2026. | Screenshot from Africa South Area Facebook page

A video showed young single adults from several countries in the area sharing some of their experiences and the blessings they have received from attending institute, including deeper faith, conversion to Christ, belonging and purpose, lasting connections and discipleship.

The Africa South Area website also features examples from current and former students about institute blessing their lives.

Maria Shew of Mozambique wrote that her experience as an institute student shaped who she is today.

“Through institute classes, I learned gospel truths that strengthened my faith, deepened my testimony of Jesus Christ and helped me better understand my divine purpose.”

Laureth João of Angola said institute is one of the greatest gifts she ever received.

“Looking back, I can clearly see that institute was much more than an educational program. It was where the Lord prepared me for missionary service, for an eternal marriage, for family life, for my education and for a lifetime of discipleship.”

Alfonso Mosenthal of South Africa said a senior missionary couple named the Oldmans invited him to attend institute. Their lessons and the Spirit’s influence played a huge role in his decision to serve a mission, he said. “It strengthened my testimony and gave me the confidence to take that step.”

He invited everyone to attend. “If you are someone looking for peace, or you want to step off the treadmill of everyday life for a while, seminary and institute can provide that space. They offer a place where you can feel peace, strengthen your faith, learn from others, build lasting friendships and enjoy the social side of being together as well.”