See photos, watch the Bells at Temple Square concert ‘Ring, Rejoice, Rise’

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Bells at Temple Square performed “Ring, Rejoice, Rise” for the midyear concert on June 13 in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. It was streamed on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel and is available for on-demand viewing.

The 32-member handbell choir is under the direction of conductor Geoff Anderson and associate conductor Mat Ulmer. The two-hour concert also featured Temple Square organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.

Midway through the concert, Anderson said that when he was planning the program — about six months in advance — he felt the “need to focus a little bit on light and the heavens.” In parts of the program, he planned songs that help listeners reflect on “those things that influence our lives — the light of Christ and the heavens that we look toward.”

He also pointed out two of the songs — “Escape Velocity” and “Pale Blue Dot,” by Jason Krug — are both about space travel. “Escape Velocity” is a musical version of a trip to space, including a rocket launch, the astronauts walking out to the rocket, the engines firing up and then the descent and landing back to Earth.

About ‘Ring, Rejoice, Rise’

The program for “Ring, Rejoice, Rise” included a variety of music, from religious to patriotic to space-themed (inspired by the Artemis II flight around the moon).

“Everlasting Light,” arranged by Fred Gramman

“Ring His Glorious Praise,” by Patrick Merey

“Toccata” from “Organ Symphony No. 5 in F minor, Op. 42, No. 1”; organ solo by Joseph Peeples

“God of Our Fathers,” arranged by Claude T. Smith, handbell arrangement by Linda Boatright

“Festive Dance on Slane,” Irish folk tune; arranged by Caleb Onstead

“Come, Thou Almighty King,” arranged by Lloyd Larsen

“Determination,” by Alex Guebert

“Fly Me to the Moon,” arranged by Ron Mallory

“Escape Velocity,” by Jason Krug

“Pale Blue Dot,” by Jason Krug

“The Thunderer March,” arranged by and organ solo by Linda Margetts

“Sao Paulo,” by Elizabeth Peters

“Semper Fidelis” march, by John Philip Sousa and arranged by Carol Lynn Mizell

“Celebration,” arranged by Ron Mallory

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Related Story Meet Bells at Temple Square conductor Geoff Anderson and assistant conductor Mat Ulmer

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization with 28 charter members. The group currently has 32 ringers, and the number has varied over the years between 30 and 35. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

Watch the bellringers’ 2025 holiday concert “Ringing in the Season of Light.”

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Bells are set up prior to the Bells at Temple Square's "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" concert on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square and organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Assistant conductor Mat Ulmer leads members of the Bells at Temple Square during "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" concert on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square stand during the "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" concert on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Bells are set up prior to the Bells at Temple Square's "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" concert on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

A member of the Bells at Temple Square performs during "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Conductor Geoff Anderson directs the members of the Bells at Temple Square at the beginning of "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform in "Ring, Rejoice, Rise" on Friday, June 12, 2026, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square