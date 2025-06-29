See photos of the Bells at Temple Square performing ‘A Festive Journey’

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Bells at Temple Square performed “A Festive Journey” for the midyear concert, with director Geoff Anderson, on June 13 in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. It was streamed on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel. (It is not available for on-demand viewing.)

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

About ‘A Festive Journey’

The program for “A Festive Journey” had a variety of music, including:

“Be Still My Soul”

“Festive Toccata on Old Hundredth”

“Softly and Tenderly”

“Lumen Fidei (The Light of Faith)”

“Tempest”

“Dorian Dance”

“Girl From Ipanema”

“Someone To Watch Over Me”

“Novus”

“Shock Wave”

The concert featured musicians from the Orchestra at Temple Square and numbers by Temple Square organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts on the Salt Lake Tabernacle organ.

A member of the Bells at Temple Square performs during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization with 28 charter members. The number has varied over the years between 30 and 35. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

Watch the bell ringers’ 2022 holiday concert, “Visions of the Season”; the 2023 spring concert, “Bells in Motion”; the “Joyfully Ring” concert in June 2024; the “A Season of Ringing” 2024 holiday concert and the Bells at Temple Square playlist on YouTube. (The 2023 holiday concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle was canceled.)

Here are more photos of the concert.

Bells are arranged on a table prior to the Bells at Temple Square's "A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Geoff Anderson directs members of the Bells at Temple Square as they perform with violinists from the Orchestra at Temple Square during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Geoff Anderson directs members of the Bells at Temple Square performing during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

