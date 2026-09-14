Latter-day Saints and Sikhs in Dubai join in 11 years of service

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assemble food kits during a service project with friends and neighbors of the Sikh community in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

Over a decade after the start of a friendship between a stake president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the leader of a Sikh temple in the United Arab Emirates, members of their faiths gather each year to serve others.

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, a Sikh temple in Dubai, met President Robert Bateman, then president of the Abu Dhabi Stake, at an interfaith conference in 2014. Although the two had planned to join forces in efforts to serve others, President Bateman died shortly after their meeting.

So the next year, Dr. Kandhari wanted to honor the friendship they had formed and the vision they shared for serving others with a service project involving both Latter-day Saints and members of the Sikh community.

Eleven years later, in 2026, volunteers gathered again for what has become an annual tradition between members of the two faiths in Dubai. Over two days in August at the Sikh temple, they assembled 11,000 food kits.

Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, a Sikh temple, delivers opening remarks before a food kit distribution ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. The food kits were assembled by members of the Sikh community and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a combined service project. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dr. Kandhari said serving others is not simply an activity but part of who he is.

“If I can make one person smile each day, I have done my job,” he said.

Elder Roland J. Bäck, an Area Seventy, said he was grateful Latter-day Saints have been able to join others in their community to bless others.

“We share love and friendship as we continue to grow together,” he said.

During the event Aug. 21–22, food kits were assembled in durable, insulated lunch bags and filled with nonperishable food items.

The assembled kits were given to workers living near the Sikh temple. According to a news release on the Church’s Middle East Newsroom website, many of these individuals live and work in the UAE and regularly send financial support to loved ones in their home countries.

Elder Roland J. Bäck, an Area Seventy, and Bubbles Kandhari, vice chairperson of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara, visit before a food kit distribution ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. The food kits were assembled by members of the Sikh community and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a combined service project. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Glydel Daculug, from the Dubai 1st Ward, said she hoped those who received the food kits know they are not alone.

“God knows what we are going through, and He will send people to help,” she said.

Arnell Ambayon, also from the Dubai 1st Ward, echoed that sentiment, saying he hoped the recipients would know they are remembered and feel joy. “We pray for their health and well-being and hope they feel our love.”

Mark Wallentine and Lori Wallentine, who are serving as senior service volunteers of the Church and helped coordinate the effort, said the project provided an opportunity to live their faith through service.

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assemble food kits during a service project with friends and neighbors of the Sikh community in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strive to follow Jesus Christ’s two great commandments, to love God and to love one’s neighbor.

“It is a blessing to work alongside others who share a desire to help people in need and strengthen the community around us,” Mark Wallentine said.

Lori Wallentine added that while living in the UAE they meet people from many backgrounds and circumstances. “Working on this project gave us an opportunity to learn more about those people and serve together to show our love for our neighbors in a practical way.”

Food kits were assembled by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Sikh community in a combined service project, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints