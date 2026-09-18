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Living Faith

‘Savior of the World’ auditions open through Sept. 22

This Christmas, ‘Savior of the World’ will be a concert version of the first act

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The 2024 production of the “Savior of the World” in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City runs through Dec. 28, 2024.
Actors portray events at the birth of Jesus Christ during the 2024 production of “Savior of the World,” in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye
Christine Rappleye is a reporter and web producer for the Church News.

Auditions for the “Savior of the World” production celebrating the birth and life of Jesus Christ will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Due to the Conference Center closing to prepare for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration and open house next year, the production will be a concert version of the first act and presented in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Nov. 27-28, announced a post on the Savior of the World Facebook page. There will be matinee and evening performances both days.

The choir is expected to include about 30 children, 50 youth and additional young adult and adult singers and feature a live orchestra to create “a rich musical experience focused on the anticipation and celebration of the Savior’s birth,” according to the social post.

Callbacks are on Sept. 26, a full rehearsal will be Oct. 17, and other rehearsals will be scheduled. See the audition announcement for additional information about parts and how to audition.

In past years, the full two-hour musical production of “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” has been presented in the Conference Center Little Theater from late November through December. Tickets have been free but required. Due to tickets being sold out, standby lines were available. The presentation in Salt Lake City included multiple casts.

It was first performed in the Christmas 2000 season — the year the Conference Center opened.

The full “Savior of the World” will be presented this Christmas in New Zealand. It will be Dec. 16-19 in the Due Drop Events Centre, Auckland, New Zealand, according to information from the Church’s Pacific Area.

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