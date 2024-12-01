The personal and spiritual impact of ‘Savior of the World’

The red cast (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night shows) performs during the scene of the show, during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” is a musical drama presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center Theater each Christmas season.

The show first premiered nearly 24 years ago on Nov. 28, 2000. Each year a group of cast and crew brings to life the sacred story of Jesus Christ, portraying both His birth and His Resurrection. Beyond the scriptural events, the production becomes a platform for personal testimonies and spiritual growth and a unique opportunity for all involved to experience Christ’s love.

This show is structured in two acts. One reflects the circumstances leading to the Savior’s birth — a moment of awe and wonder. And the second culminates in His victory over death with His Resurrection — a triumphant moment of victory that offers redemption and healing to all.

For the cast and crew, “Savior of the World” is a space where small contributions come together to form a powerful collective message. Whether it’s singing with heartfelt conviction, portraying a well-known biblical character or working behind the scenes to create the seamless flow of the production, each person brings a personal touch.

As the cast and crew reflect on their experiences, many speak of the deep spiritual growth that comes from portraying real people who struggled with faith, hope and trust in God’s timing. The production serves as a reminder that Christ’s birth and Resurrection are not distant historical events but important moments that can change individual lives today. “Savior of the World” brings the stories of the scriptures to life and continues to resonate with audiences, year after year.

‘Come, Lord Jesus’

The red cast (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night shows) perform during the manger scene at a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the curtain rises for the beginning of the show, a multitude of angels greets the audience by singing a rendition of “Come, Lord Jesus.” The group of angels in glowing white is something seen throughout the entire production.

Peter Anderson, 16, shared his experience representing an angel: “Looking down from the colonnade makes me think of how there actually is a colonnade [of angels]. I used to imagine that heaven was really far away, [but now] I feel there’s a colonnade not too far away from us, with angels standing there watching us.”

The cast is made of families and individuals, strangers and friends, who create an environment where the Spirit can reside. United in purpose and testifying of Jesus Christ through song, the cast and crew tell the story of Jesus Christ and testify of His Second Coming.

“It’s a glimpse of Zion,” said Mikayla Richins, who is experiencing “Savior of the World” for the first time. “When people get together, and the sole purpose is to teach and testify of Jesus Christ, it changes hearts. It changes minds. And that’s where the true power comes from.”

Jake Slater — who plays the role of Joseph alongside his wife, Susan Slater, who plays Mary, the mother of Jesus — shared how powerful it is to see these stories being portrayed on stage. “It’s important to surround yourself with positivity and goodness. ... We want to be with believers; [it’s] a powerful community that I have cherished,” he said.

Susan Slater reflected on how the songs have impacted her testimony. “Music is such an important facet of how people worship,” she said. “I think that sometimes people are more receptive to feeling emotions or the Spirit through listening to or singing music.”

Amanda Noyce, who has done the show for three years, spoke how the show has helped her and strengthened her testimony.

”It’s just shown me that you can testify of Jesus Christ, be an example of Him in so many ways. Getting to perform and share your testimony through song and through practices and those kinds of things has been really amazing to me,” Noyce said. “The Lord wants us to develop our talents, and He wants us to do the things we love and just testify of Him doing the things that we already love.”

‘I’ll give God this moment’

Heather Steed portrays Elisabeth and Steve Wallace as Zacharias from the green cast (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday shows) perform during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The “Savior of the World” production comprises roughly 400 cast members, stage crew, hair and makeup artists, costume team members, and musical and production directors. For many members of this production, rehearsals take place an hour or more away from home. Those rehearsals begin in September, and the performances end in late December.

For some, it is a sacrifice, but one that they are ready and willing to make.

Jaimie King, who is part of the show for the first time with her son Andrew, related her experience leaving the rest of her kids at home with her husband while they rehearse or perform.

“Our drive is just under an hour together, and I shared that with someone, and they said, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s such a sacrifice,’” she said, adding that her husband says that it feels like an honor.

“I come home filled; I’m filled every time I go,” she said. “And so when I come home, I’m in a better mood and I’m in a better place.”

Heather Steed, also participating in the show for the first time, explained what it was like to portray the role of Elisabeth. She said she relates to the yearning for answered prayers but that trusting in God is trusting in His timing and the path that He has set.

“Many of us struggle through the end of life with our challenges that we know the Lord could fix instantly,” Steed said.

She said she hopes people who attend who are facing challenges will feel hope and “that they could feel more capable of enduring the things that they are being asked to endure.”

In one scene, Elisabeth and Zacharias are talking about their hopes and dreams, and she sings to her husband about the things she is willing to give up to be what God wants her to be.

“I’ll give God forever to make me what I am.

Give my plans and give my dreams,

Give up all my fretful schemes.

I’ll give God this moment to fill my soul with cheer.

I’ll give Him forever more

And that will keep Him near.”





‘He will come deliver us’

Karli Welch portrays Mary, mother of Jesus, and Daniel Reese as Gabriel, from the red cast (performing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights), during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Anticipating the birth of the Savior, the chorus declares, “He will come deliver us.”

Behind every scene, every costume and every transition, many work tirelessly in the background.

Rachel Ciarlante, who portrays Mary, mother of James, is experiencing being a part of the “Savior of the World” production for the first time.

“I have been amazed at the kindness of all the directors. Their number one desire is for you to increase your testimony, to gain a stronger understanding of Jesus Christ. And that’s kind of how they lead,” she said.

Karli Welch, who also portrays Mary, spoke of the direction she’s received from the directors, saying, “They want you to really try to be yourself ... and feel the words from the heart.”

James Bartholomew, a member of the stage crew who has been part of this production for several years, expressed how he finds “more fulfillment in supporting others as they bear their testimony in the spoken word.”

He said he shares his testimony by making sure the production can run smoothly, by removing mistakes and technical difficulties.

“There’s something deeply gratifying to me about being able to share my testimony through working a drill or some wrenches, moving different set pieces or fixing the stage,” he added.

Jalaire Salmond, the stage manager, has been a part of the production since 2012.

“For me, sharing my testimony to the audience is through my efforts to make the production run smoothly because the less distracted they are about things, the more they can focus on the story [and] on the Savior,” he said.

‘Glory to God on high’

Susan and Jake Slater portray Mary and Joseph, and Andrew King as Nathan, perform the manger scene in the first act during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the closing of the first act, the shepherds are spreading good tidings and “Glory to God on high” because of the birth of the Savior.

Andrew King, who portrays a young shepherd who encounters the multitude of angels, said, “It’s like seeing into heaven”.

King said he feels it is a privilege to participate and that his testimony of the Savior has grown in the process.

“He was born for me that I could get to be with Him, and He has time for me. And even if I don’t look like something grand to the world, He knows me and He loves me.”

The birth of the baby Jesus and the celebration of His birth is the culmination of the first act.

‘Christ the Lord is come again’

Actors portraying apostles from the red cast (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night shows) perform during the upper scene at a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the second act begins, time has jumped forward more than three decades. Peter, James and other characters surround the tomb where a crucified Jesus Christ has been laid. As they leave, the colonnade of angels sings that there is no need to despair, for “Christ the Lord is come again.”

In one scene, various women from the scriptures, such as Mary, mother of James; Salome; and Joanna, share their experience after seeing the risen Savior.

Richins, who is one of the women in this scene, said one song’s lyrics stood out to her. “Calvary’s dark night is over. Christ the Lord has come again.”

“They’re talking about the literal dark night is over,” Richins said. “But I like to think of how we each probably have our own dark Calvary nights. With Jesus Christ, it’s finally over. That doesn’t have to be our story forever. Through His grace and His Resurrection and His atoning sacrifice, there’s a way out. He gives us a way to live again.”

Leland Anderson, father of Peter Anderson, put it simply: “We’re astonished by the fact that [Jesus] would come to a stable and He would come and let the shepherds know and He would descend into the lowliest of places. And that shows that He would also descend to the lowliest parts of our lives to help us and rescue us.”

The portrayal on stage of Christ visiting His apostles in the upper room is a moment many say they have found to be reverent and moving.

Cameron Blake is in the show with his two children, Samuel and Eliana. He described his experience as “peaceful,” as he portrayed an apostle seeing the resurrected Christ.

“There’s a moment where the apostles are surprised and scripturally they are surprised, and that’s why [the Savior] says, ‘Peace be unto you,’ and that peace really does come. The peace from the Savior comes because of His Atonement,” Cameron Blake said.

‘Come, Lord Jesus, come’

The red cast (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday night shows) performs during a dress rehearsal of the "Savior of the World" production on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When an audience attends the production, each person may hear the same lines and see the same people and still feel something different.

For the final rendition of “Come, Lord Jesus,” the directing staff this year instructed each cast member to stand only when they felt the time was right. Jaimie King said that when she stands, she is “standing up with no doubt, and I get to declare that I choose Him.”

Mary Anderson, wife of Leland Anderson, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to share what the cast has been preparing and how they’ve been inspired by the Holy Ghost.

“We get to have this experience as a cast, feeling the Spirit, ... but then we get to share that with everybody else,” she said.

