Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints YouTube

A young man is photographed while raising his hand during general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The image is featured in a new video offering a behind-the-scenes look at the work of photographers at general conference.

Before each general conference, Cristy Powell, a photographer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, prays to be in the right place at the right time.

“I think the best pictures are where you have the best light,” she said. “So I’ll look for good light, and then that helps to reveal a person in their best light.”

Powell continued: “There’s all these little miracles in the day where you just go, ‘Wow, I’m so glad I was in the right place, right time to see that happening.’ And I got to capture it, you know, that’s not just coincidence.”

Powell’s search for those moments is part of a coordinated effort by photographers and others to capture the most meaningful moments of general conference, document them and share them with the world.

A family gathers at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the Sunday afternoon session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a new video, “Behind the Scenes of General Conference: Photography,” photographers, a production coordinator and asset managers for the Church describe their work in planning, capturing and documenting the faith of members, the ministry of Church leaders and events that become part of Church history.

“Oftentimes, as you’re looking around, you see things that are beautiful. You know, just moments, people, faces, expressions,” said Leslie Nilsson, a photographer. “And the Holy Ghost can use those to touch people. And then it’s an opportunity for the message to land in their heart.”

During general conference weekend, photographers take pictures of speakers at the pulpit and attendees at the Conference Center. Thousands of images are sorted, identified, captioned and delivered to news media — sometimes appearing online before a speaker has finished a message.

“It is crazy how much goes into it and how many people have to do their job well to make everything run smoothly,” said McKinlee Nielsen, an asset manager.

Because of the workload and short timeline, Nielsen sometimes feels a weight on her shoulders. “But I always feel strengthened by the Lord, and I always know His hand, because at the end of it, we end up getting everything that we need done.”

Church photographer Tina Smith sorts and edits photos on her laptop. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints YouTube

For photographer Tina Smith, the work is about helping people feel like they belong in a global Church.

“I think it’s important for people to see themselves in the photos because God loves all of His children, and this is one way that we can help them feel that love.”

Beyond general conference, photography assignments take place around the world — from portraits of new mission leaders and photographs of new temples to images documenting Church leaders’ ministry, humanitarian service and the lives of Latter-day Saints. That work can include early mornings, long days and tight deadlines. Each image becomes part of a collection preserved for future generations.

Church photographer Cody Bell takes a picture at a studio in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints YouTube

“Every day something is going on with the Church,” said Nick Nunley, a photography production coordinator.

Added Alisha Hagey, an asset manager or “photography librarian”: “Honestly, what makes it worth it is we get to help move the work forward, knowing that this library, this catalog, will be used for future generations.”

Leslie Nilsson, a Church photographer, is interviewed for a video about the work of photographers behind the scenes at general conference and beyond. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints YouTube

The “Photography” video continues a series the Church started in March 2025, when it released three behind-the-scenes videos ahead of the April 2025 general conference highlighting the work of the staging crew, guest services and interpreters. Two more followed before the October 2025 general conference — one on the broadcast team and another on the Church’s magazines and their role in publishing conference messages.

On Sept. 14, the Church released “Audio and Light.”

Tina Smith, a Church photographer, is interviewed for a video about the behind-the-scenes work of photographers at general conference and beyond. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints YouTube