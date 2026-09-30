Institute celebrates its 100th anniversary on the date and at the place where it all began

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks with young adults prior to a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

On Sept. 26, 1926, Church President Heber J. Grant sent J. Wyley Sessions, a newly returned mission president in South Africa, to Moscow, Idaho — a small town on the border of Washington state on the Idaho Panhandle — to start “collegiate seminaries.”

During the 75th anniversary commemoration in 2001 of that historic assignment — the seedbed for what would become The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Institutes of Religion program — President Henry B. Eyring, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Church commissioner of education, noted there was no building. There was no curriculum. It was simply the arrival of a teacher, he said.

Sessions held the first classes near the campus of the University of Idaho, with just 25 students.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

But from those humble beginnings has sprouted a thriving global program, now with more than 2,700 locations in more than 170 countries in 39 languages.

Today, 100 years later, institute remains an opportunity for young adult Latter-day Saints to gather, learn about Jesus Christ and His gospel and to lift and serve others, noted Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the United States West Area presidency.

Elder Johnson was the featured speaker during a devotional held in conjunction with the “100 Years of Institute” Young Single Adult Conference, held at the Moscow Idaho Institute of Religion building and the adjacent University of Idaho campus.

Hundreds of young adults living in and around Moscow, Idaho, gathered for the conference, which included activities, field games, workshops and dancing as well as the centennial commemorative devotional held at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the University of Idaho campus on Saturday night, Sept. 26 — the 100th anniversary of when Sessions received his assignment from the First Presidency.

In addition to Elder Johnson, the devotional included remarks by past and present students enrolled at the Moscow Institute. Scott Green, the president of the University of Idaho, also welcomed attendees to the Moscow campus.

The theme for the YSA conference was “Learn. Gather. Lift.” which is derived from a quote by President Dallin H. Oaks who called institute, “one of the greatest opportunities to learn, gather and lift others.”

Latter-day Saint young adults gather in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, to listen to a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

A Prophet’s invitation

2026, institute’s commemorative year, kicked off with the Lord’s Prophet, President Oaks, inviting young adults “to consistently attend institute.”

President Oaks noted that “we live in a day when noise and confusion are common.”

He promised, however, that those who attend institute will be able to:

Learn to distinguish truth from error,

Build their relationship with Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,

Find direction and discover answers to life’s questions,

Meet others to help them along the covenant path,

Meet people to date and marry, and

Prepare to love and lead like the Savior.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

In his remarks on Saturday night, Elder Johnson added his witness of the Prophet’s promises.

Those who enroll in institute and actively participate and live the doctrine of Christ, Elder Johnson promised, “will ‘learn,’ and your knowledge of the divine will be strengthened. You can ‘gather’ and feel that sense of belonging that you belong with Christ, and you can ‘lift,’ you can minister one by one in higher and holier ways ... .”

Trevor Kendrick, a second-year medical school student, also noted the blessings promised by President Oaks. “Today, I want to affirm through my personal experiences that these things are true,” he said. “At institute, I have made incredible and supportive friends. They’ve become my main support group and my main social group. They’ve helped me stay on the covenant path and want to stay on the covenant path.”

Juggling intense courses, work and a Church calling originally made Kendrick feel like he didn’t have time for institute, he said. “Honestly, I don’t completely understand how God makes more of our time, but I do know that as I’ve attended institute, I’ve been able to do all my classwork and do it well.”

President Oaks promised that those who attend institute would experience the Savior’s peace, love and divine joy. “I testify that I have felt peace, joy and love there,” said Kendrick.

Young adults stand to sing during a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

A banner year for institute

In addition to the Prophet’s invitation, 2026 also showed record growth.

In March, seminaries and institutes announced a major milestone: a combined enrollment of more than 1 million students worldwide. In August, the Church News reported how worldwide enrollment in the seminary and institute programs had grown to exceed 1 million, including more than 85,000 friends of other faiths. And a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Sept. 22 stated that for the first time in its history, more young adults are enrolled in institute than youth are enrolled in seminary.

“As we commemorate this centennial milestone, we celebrate not only a historic achievement but also a continuing mission: to help young adults come unto Jesus Christ, deepen their conversion to Him and His restored gospel and prepare for eternal life with their Father in Heaven,” Robert Salmond, director of the Moscow institute, said in the notice.

Institute’s centennial is also being celebrated online as current and former students post memories, photos and stories. Others are invited to join the celebration using #Institute100 and by following along at YA.Weekly on Instagram.