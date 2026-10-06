Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

See the dates and how to get tickets for ‘Luz de las Naciones’

Latin American culture celebration is now in its 24th year

Available in:Spanish | Portuguese
See More Church News Stories In Search
Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025.
Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

“Luz de las Naciones,” or “Light of the Nations” — hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — returns to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Nov. 13-14.

“Now in our 24th year, ‘Luz de las Naciones’ continues to be a joyful celebration of faith, unity and the rich cultural heritage of Latin America,” said Israel González-Nieri, the director of the event.

Featured countries this year are Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and Venezuela. Performances from African and African-American cultures will also be showcased, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The cast of 1,000 wear traditional clothing and perform music and dances showcasing the cultural and spiritual richness of their heritage.

“This year, we are especially excited to have even more countries represented, bringing together a beautiful diversity of music, dance and traditions that strengthens our connection as children of God,” said González-Nieri.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025.
Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to get tickets to attend in-person

The live performances are free and will take place Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Tickets will be available beginning October 13 at 10 a.m. through the Church ticketing website at https://ticketing.churchofjesuschrist.org/

Performers entertain with dance and music at “Luz de las Naciones.”
Performers entertain with dance and music for attendees of the annual “Luz de las Naciones” celebration in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to watch online or on-demand

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST on the Luz de las Naciones website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s YouTube channel in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025.
Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Related Stories
From 2025: ‘Luz de las Naciones’ highlights 100 years of peace that illuminates
From 2024: Thousands celebrate Latin American culture at 22nd annual ‘Luz de las Naciones’
From 2023: ‘Luz de las Naciones’ celebrates ‘Our Land’ with songs, dances from multiple countries
From 2022: ‘Luz de las Naciones’ celebrates 20th anniversary in ‘special’ return to Conference Center
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed