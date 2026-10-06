See the dates and how to get tickets for ‘Luz de las Naciones’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025.

“Luz de las Naciones,” or “Light of the Nations” — hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — returns to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City Nov. 13-14.

“Now in our 24th year, ‘Luz de las Naciones’ continues to be a joyful celebration of faith, unity and the rich cultural heritage of Latin America,” said Israel González-Nieri, the director of the event.

Featured countries this year are Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and Venezuela. Performances from African and African-American cultures will also be showcased, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The cast of 1,000 wear traditional clothing and perform music and dances showcasing the cultural and spiritual richness of their heritage.

“This year, we are especially excited to have even more countries represented, bringing together a beautiful diversity of music, dance and traditions that strengthens our connection as children of God,” said González-Nieri.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to get tickets to attend in-person

The live performances are free and will take place Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Tickets will be available beginning October 13 at 10 a.m. through the Church ticketing website at https://ticketing.churchofjesuschrist.org/

Performers entertain with dance and music for attendees of the annual “Luz de las Naciones” celebration in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to watch online or on-demand

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MST on the Luz de las Naciones website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s YouTube channel in English, Spanish and Portuguese.