Elder Koch encourages BYU students to develop their spiritual intelligence

Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU campus devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

As a student at Brigham Young University 40 years ago, Elder Joni L. Koch’s favorite place on campus was the Wilkinson Student Center.

“Every time I entered through the main door there, I would see the BYU logo on the floor with the inscription ‘The glory of god is intelligence,’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:36),” recalled Elder Koch, a General Authority Seventy, during a BYU devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

There are many types of intelligence, Elder Koch noted. Logical, analytical intelligence; artistic skill; musical abilities; athleticism; interpersonal or social intelligence; and emotional intelligence are all types of intelligence that can be enhanced through practice and discipline.

“Knowledge, information and resources are available in many universities around the world today, and all these relevant types of intelligence I mentioned can be obtained while you attend Brigham Young University,” Elder Koch told students gathered in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for the late morning devotional.

But there is another kind of intelligence that is the most important of all: spiritual intelligence, Elder Koch asserted.

“When obtained and maintained, spiritual intelligence will permeate through every aspect of your life: personal, professional, social and how you serve in the Church and community. It will bring meaning and joy to everything you’re engaged in,” said Elder Koch.

The general authority invited listeners to “take advantage of every opportunity to develop all types of intelligence but especially our spiritual intelligence, which will allow us to know and be bound to God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost. I testify that is the only way to fulfill the measure of our creation on this earth and achieve full joy in our existence.”

Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU campus devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Sione Faupula, BYU Photo

Developing spiritual intelligence

Those seeking to gain spiritual knowledge should not worry about being graded on a curve or being compared to others, said Elder Koch. “All those who accept and follow Jesus Christ will find that ‘it is by grace that we are saved, after all we can do,’ (2 Nephi 25:23).”

Elder Koch added, “Jesus Christ is the Master Teacher of this class.”

How do individuals know when they are acquiring spiritual intelligence? “It’s when we make intentional and deliberate decisions to qualify ourselves to receive and retain the Holy Ghost in our lives. With that, we are infused with knowledge and wisdom from on high that has far more value than any intelligence we obtain from other sources,” Elder Koch explained.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks has taught, “Never let your secular learning limit your spiritual horizons” (“The Gospel of Jesus Christ Is for All,” October 2026 general conference).

How do individuals know if they are on the right path to develop spiritual intelligence? “We realize we are becoming spiritually intelligent beings when we become capable of recognizing that there is a God. Spiritual intelligence allows us to learn — not only through revelation, but also through observation and reasoning — that there is a Heavenly Father,” said Elder Koch.

BYU Singers perform during a campus devotional with Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Sione Faupula, BYU Photo

Another way to know if one is on the right path is finding joy in making and keeping covenants, he continued.

“Making and keeping covenants with God during our baptism, the sacrament and temple attendance and relying on His promises will cause us to receive the greatest blessings — both spiritual and temporal,” said Elder Koch.

When individuals understand that they can become God’s hands to bless humanity is another way to know they are on their way to becoming spiritually intelligent. “Remember, ‘Enter to learn and go forth to serve,’” Elder Koch told students, quoting BYU’s motto.

In other words, a spiritually intelligent person will not wait for God to take care of things but act for themselves. “Spiritual intelligence given by the Holy Ghost will prompt us to act and not only say but do things for people,” said Elder Koch.

Another way to recognize that individuals are on the right path to spiritual intelligence is when they recognize that it is through God’s power and the Savior’s Atonement that they can change, said Elder Koch.

“If we choose to enter the virtuous cycle of exercising faith in Christ and His Atonement, repent continually, make covenants and endure to the end, we will experience a mighty change of heart,” said Elder Koch.

This change of heart does not remove the struggle but enables individuals to “do good continually” (Mosiah 5:2).

Those who are spiritually intelligent accept and understand the need for a Savior and Redeemer, said Elder Koch.

“Our Heavenly Father so loved the world that He sent His Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to perform the infinite Atonement so we can, eventually, become perfect in and through Him,” Elder Koch testified.