Make giving and serving part of who you are now, Bishop Douglas tells BYU–Idaho students

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Giving and serving should not wait until there is more time or money in life, said Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Make caring for God’s children central to who you are and what you do now,” he said. “We give now when we are young with very little, so that we will always give. We serve now when we are students, when time is scarce, so that we will always serve.”

Drawing on experiences with his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, and examples of humanitarian work by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bishop Douglas invited students to make caring for those in need a lifelong expression of their love for God and fellow men.

“Giving and serving are not to be put off for an ideal season of life,” he said, adding that service “is everyday discipleship. It is part of every chapter of our lives.”

Students sing in a choir during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

‘Prepare yourselves’

Bishop Douglas recalled attending a married student ward at the University of Utah with his wife. Their bishop was Elder Ronald A. Rasband, now a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He remembered then-Bishop Rasband teaching: “God has intentionally placed you here to prepare you and then send you forth into the world for His own purposes. Prepare yourselves well for what is to come. Don’t waste a minute.”

Years later, Bishop Douglas shared that counsel as a student ward bishop at the same university.

Repeating this counsel to BYU–Idaho students, Bishop Douglas described the university as “a spiritual laboratory” where fellow disciples, professors and leaders help prepare them to serve.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, shows a photo of him and his wife, Sister Ann Douglas, as a young married couple. Bishop Douglas spoke during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

“As you learn to put God first, you will be guided and made an instrument in His hands to bless His children throughout the world,” he said.

That preparation includes learning to live the two great commandments (see Matthew 22:37-39): loving God and loving one’s neighbor. Caring for the poor, needy, sick and afflicted fulfills both, Bishop Douglas said.

“Our Heavenly Father is inviting us to be active participants in His great work,” he said.

How offerings, service bless lives

Bishop Douglas cited the Church’s Caring for Those in Need Report to show what tithing, offerings and service can accomplish. The Church reported 3,514 humanitarian projects, 7.4 million volunteer service hours, work in 196 countries and expenditures valued at $1.58 billion in 2025.

Behind those figures are individuals and families, Bishop Douglas said.

During a recent visit to Ghana, Bishop and Sister Douglas visited a maternity clinic founded by a selfless nurse in 1974. At one point, some consultations were held under trees.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks about the annual Caring Report during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

The clinic now serves hundreds of mothers and babies each year. With equipment donated by the Church, a physician can perform cesarean sections and treat complicated cases that previously had to be turned away.

The couple also visited a West African school where a humanitarian project doubled its capacity and improved hygiene and educational opportunities.

“With so little, they are doing so much,” Bishop Douglas said. “Their graciousness, humility and gratitude we will never forget.”

He recalled joining hurricane response efforts with his family while living in Houston, Texas. During one cleanup, they helped a woman whose husband had died from an illness after the couple was rescued from their flooded home.

Despite her circumstances, she greeted the volunteers with a smile and gratitude. They worked together throughout the day to remove debris and prepare the home for repairs.

Students attend a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Leah Holding, BYU–Idaho

“I saw the love of God in her eyes and her love for her fellow men helping her,” he said.

Bishop Douglas said caring for those in need also includes environmental stewardship. In Kiribati, the Church built 10 solar-powered desalination plants to bring clean drinking water to remote communities, with more under construction.

“Caring for the earth is our sacred stewardship because it shows our love for God and our fellow men,” he said. “It gives us great joy.”

Invitation to ‘joyfully serve’

Bishop Douglas invited students to pay tithes and a generous fast offering, be selfless with their time, accept Church callings and care for those in need.

He also encouraged students to explore volunteer opportunities through JustServe.org.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

Bishop Douglas told students they have a “vital role” in the Lord’s work as they keep covenants, build families and offer their time, talents and resources. He invited them to love God wholeheartedly, now and throughout their lives.

“You joyfully serve all of God’s children wherever you are, whenever you’re needed,” he said. “You are front and center in God’s work of salvation and exaltation.”

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho