Jimmer Fredette invites BYU–Hawaii students to make the Savior ‘your Plan A’

Professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette’s “Plan A” — or main focus, priority and goal in life — since he was a little kid was to play basketball in the NBA.

It wasn’t until he actually made it to the NBA that he learned he needed to adjust his priorities, he told BYU–Hawaii students during a campus devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“Refocusing my mind and heart has been an incredibly rewarding way to live. It did not make my life easy or without challenges and trials, but it changed my perspective when facing them, knowing that my Savior always has a better plan in His sights for me,” Fredette recounted.

Fredette rose to what he called “mini celebrity” in 2011 as he helped lead Brigham Young University to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 40 years. That same year, he became the leading scorer in the nation and won National Player of the Year honors.

In speaking to students and faculty gathered in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, Fredette reminded them that the Savior should be their top priority. “With Christ as your Plan A, you will be able to withstand the difficulties that will inevitably come your way, but you will also handle your successes the right way as well,” he said.

Jimmer Fredette speaks during a BYU–Hawaii campus devotional in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

Focus and priorities

As a kid, Fredette said, he would wake up in the morning thinking about making it to the NBA, daydream about it at school and go to sleep at night dreaming about basketball.

By his senior year of high school, Fredette had narrowed down his college prospects to two schools that were offering him a scholarship: Siena University, just 40 miles from his home in Glens Falls, New York, and BYU.

“I decided the best thing to do was to turn to the Lord. After praying and thinking about it for weeks, I had a very distinct feeling that I needed to choose BYU,” Fredette recalled.

Jimmer Fredette greets BYU–Hawaii students after giving a devotional address in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

At first, the Provo university was a culture shock. “But it was the most incredible place I had ever experienced,” he said.

After his success there, Fredette was drafted into the NBA as the 10th overall pick for the Sacramento Kings. “My dream had come true,” said Fredette.

But as the season started, “I learned quickly, the NBA is a business,” said Fredette. He wasn’t playing much, and when he did, he was inconsistent. He began to lose confidence in his abilities. He did not socialize with other players and felt alone. The people and media who had praised him months before were now sharp critics.

One night, he received a call from then-Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. After pouring his heart out to the Church leader, Fredette recalled Elder Ballard telling him, “Jimmer, I understand that things are hard, and that’s not fun, but I have one question for you. Are you reading the Book of Mormon and studying it daily?”

Fredette admitted that he wasn’t.

Elder Ballard said: “From now until the end of the season, I want you to read and study the Book of Mormon daily until it is finished. Put some time into it. If you do this, I promise it will change your life.”

Jimmer Fredette greets BYU–Hawaii students after giving a devotional address in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii

Fredette obeyed. As he “feasted upon the words of Christ” (2 Nephi 32:3), “my mood shifted. My thoughts were more positive and uplifting. I was smiling again. I was so much happier. The crazy part was that my basketball situation didn’t change at all. I was still not playing much, and it was inconsistent when I did. But my life completely changed,” said Fredette.

It was at that point, his “Plan A” also changed. “I realized not everything is about basketball. It was a very cool thing to do and a way I could make a living, but it wasn’t even close to the most important thing in my life. The focus of our lives should always be Jesus Christ,” said Fredette.

With a refocused mind and heart, Fredette said, he was able to enjoy playing basketball again. He has played all around the world, this time with a new goal of trying to be a light of Christ to his teammates and others.

Fredette encouraged those gathered for Tuesday’s devotional to plan to put the Savior at the forefront of their lives and priorities. “Jesus Christ is always the answer. Make Him your Plan A.”

Jimmer Fredette speaks during a BYU–Hawaii campus devotional in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Hiroki Konno, BYU–Hawaii