Tradition and testimony: ‘Luz de las Naciones’ 2025 commemorates 100 years of the gospel in South America

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025.

Brianna Flores Villaalta remembers being 8 years old and waiting to go onstage for the opening number of “Luz de las Naciones” (“Light of the Nations”), the annual Latin musical celebration hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She recalled feeling small and lost in the sea of adults around her and overwhelmed by chaos. But as she walked onstage with her family, peace washed over her.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“And I just clung to my mom because I was like, ‘What is this?’” Flores Villaalta said through tears. “And that’s when I realized that I was feeling the spirit for the first time.”

This year, Flores Villaalta is returning to “Luz de las Naciones” for the 14th time.

“It became my goal to share that and hopefully have another 8-year-old or a 9-year-old or however-old or any member of the Church or nonmember of the Church be able to feel that love, feel that light, through the talents of everybody here, backstage and on stage.”

Musicians play music from Latin America during a dress rehearsal for "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now an assistant choreographer, she collaborated with her mother to choreograph a dance representing Argentine culture.

“It’s been the best part of my year every single year,” she said.

Flores Villaalta’s dance is just one of many numbers included in this year’s “Luz de las Naciones” celebration, which will be performed at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Nov. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. MST.

In this 23rd year of “Luz de las Naciones,” over 1,000 volunteers will come together to sing, play in the orchestra and perform dances from countries across the Americas, including Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Brazil and Argentina.

Volunteer performers rehearse for "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. "Luz de las Naciones" is the annual Latin musical celebration hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Heavenly and familial connections

Israel González-Nieri first participated in “Luz de las Naciones” 21 years ago and has been serving as the director for 15 years. He said this celebration is all about connections — both to family and to heaven.

“We’re hoping for people to come, to feel of the culture, to feel of their roots,” he said, “but at the same time, to feel elevated and feel that peace, that internal peace that only comes through Jesus Christ.”

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

González-Nieri said many families participate in the celebration together, including his own. Last year, his two teenage sons played in the orchestra; this year, one of them is returning to play.

He said being able to combine their family traditions with the gospel is one of the greatest experiences he’s had as a father.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I think that using those elements of music and dance brings us closer to our ancestors and also brings us closer to our family here on earth and also connects us to hopefully our future generations.”

He continued, “I think that’s the whole purpose of this life is to find joy, to have our families and to return someday back to the presence of our Heavenly Father as an eternal family.”

Israel González-Nieri — director of "Luz de las Naciones" for 15 years — speaks with media outlets at a dress rehearsal of the showcase in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sharing peace

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Paz que Ilumina” (“Peace that Shines”).

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus — second counselor in the Young Women general presidency and native of Argentina — attended a dress rehearsal of the showcase and commented on the theme.

“In our world today, we need peace, and we can find peace in Jesus Christ.”

Musicians play music from Latin America during a dress rehearsal for "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Erick Hernandez, a dancer in the showcase, said individuals can in turn “shine” that peace by loving and respecting one another.

“I think the best choice we can make is to be a peacemaker towards each other,” he said, adding that representing these Latin cultures through song and dance is one way to accomplish that.

Alejandro Melecio — who has been participating in “Luz de las Naciones” since 2007 — echoed that sentiment.

Choir members sing songs from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We’re a lot more alike than we are different across cultures, across the world,” the singer said. “And so to me, this is a wonderful display of that and a great reminder that we all have that same light in us. We’re all brothers and sisters.”

This year’s showcase is special as it commemorates the 100th anniversary of the restored gospel being introduced to South America.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

González-Nieri said the anniversary deepens the spirit of the celebration.

“One hundred years of history, service and growth have transformed communities and blessed the lives of millions,” he said. “For me, this anniversary is not only a remembrance of what we have received but also an invitation to continue sharing the light of Christ that brings peace and hope to the world.”

A labor of love

The annual celebration is a culmination of months of hard work. Flores Villaalta said the volunteer performers begin rehearsing in the summer for up to six hours on Saturdays.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

González-Nieri joked that the cast’s greatest challenge is showing up to rehearsal on time, but he acknowledged that it’s a real sacrifice for volunteers to give up their time to be in the show.

He said it’s a blessing and privilege to watch the nearly 1,000 volunteers come together to bring joy to the public and make Heavenly Father happy.

Dancers wearing traditional dress perform dances from across Latin America during a "Luz de las Naciones" dress rehearsal in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For Flores Villaalta, volunteering for this show is a labor of love.

“We put a lot of time and dedication to pull these numbers through, to execute and do the numbers justice so that we can give a sense of home to those who come to watch.”

Hernandez said his motivation for volunteering his time and talents is also about those the performers represent.

Erick Hernandez — who has participated in "Luz de las Naciones" for five years — speaks with media outlets at a dress rehearsal of the showcase in Salt Lake City on Nov. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He said he hopes the people from the represented countries will “feel proud and that they can feel loved and that they can feel a sense that they belong and that together, we can be better.”

Tickets for the live event are sold out, but those interested can watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. MST on the “Luz de las Naciones” website. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

Additionally, the showcase will be recorded for on-demand viewing on the Luz de las Naciones website, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Stream app and YouTube in Spanish, English and Portuguese.