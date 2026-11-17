From left, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, lead the global launch of the 2026 Light The World Giving Machine initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched the 10th anniversary of its Light the World initiative on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with an invitation for all to “light the world” during the 2026 Christmas season through kindness, service and charitable giving.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, welcomed those in the audience in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City and those watching a livestream.

“Like the heavenly hosts written about in Luke 2:14, this Christmas season we proclaim, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men,’” she said. “That is the focus of this year’s Light the World initiative — peace and goodwill toward all.”

Since November 2017, the Light the World initiative has included Giving Machine kiosks — red vending machines which allow people to purchase something for someone else, with all proceeds going to charitable organizations and the Church paying all operating costs.

Sister Runia announced that in 2026, Giving Machine kiosks will be in 145 locations — the most ever — in 28 countries across six continents.

Individuals have visited these machines more than 3.5 million times since 2017, giving items valued at $70 million. And last year, more than 45,000 people gave countless hours staffing the machines, Sister Runia said.

“To every volunteer and host city in the past decade, you have been God’s hand in caring for those in need,” she said.

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Missionary Department, said Jesus Christ is the ultimate giver and the Prince of Peace.

“The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently declared, ‘As we give thanks for Him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill. May we follow the example of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, becoming peacemakers in our hearts, homes and communities,’” Elder Johnson said. “My friends, we can be peacemakers in our hearts, homes, and our communities, as we share goodwill and invite friends and family to participate with us.”

Learn more about this year’s initiative at LighttheWorld.org and see the Giving Machine locations at GivingMachine.org.

Items and beneficiaries

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, left, and Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, look at a Light the World Giving Machine kiosk during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, and assistant executive director of the Church’s Communication department, joined Sister Runia in the Church Office Building lobby to demonstrate using a Giving Machine kiosk during Tuesday’s live event.

He told her that if she couldn’t decide which item to purchase, she could select the numbers 777 to buy one of each all at once — which she did, and they watched the cards fall one by one to the bottom.

Elder Morgan said there are more than 500 nonprofit organizations with items in the Giving Machine kiosks this year throughout the world.

Those organizations “contribute and give so much to this effort,” he said. The items include clean water, food, medical care, clothing and hygiene kits. Popular ways to give include purchasing chickens, pigs or goats. Educational support, mentoring services, career training and other services are available as well.

In these ways, donors can benefit both individuals and families and increase their self-reliance, Elder Morgan said.

Elder Morgan also spoke with Special Olympics Utah athlete CJ Haerter. Last year’s Giving Machine campaign helped support him and other Utah athletes who competed at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota.

“I’m feeling awesome,” Haerter said, thanking those watching who contributed.

Available items and services vary by location. This year, nearly 4,500 items will be available worldwide from over 500 local nonprofit organizations, including these global participants:

New locations worldwide

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke about the 25 new locations this year.

Sister Spannaus, who is from Argentina, was especially excited to announce new cities in South America. A live stream from Lima, Peru, showed the opening of a kiosk and the first donations made there, to which Sister Spannaus responded, “Congratulations, dear friends in Peru,” adding, “How wonderful it is to connect with friends more than 4,000 miles from Salt Lake City.”

Other videos then showed the openings of locations around the world. Volunteers and local officials demonstrated how to use Giving Machine kiosks and welcomed people in host cities in South America, Central America, North America, Australia, Africa, Europe and Asia.

People can find this year’s cities at GivingMachine.org. Those who don’t have a kiosk in their city can still be a part of the global initiative through acts of kindness or by organizing a service project locally. Ideas can be found on JustServe.org and more information about the Light the World initiative is at LighttheWorld.org.

Becoming more like Jesus Christ

Elder Johnson concluded the launch event by reading Acts 10:38, which says Jesus Christ “went about doing good.”

Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, greets people during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Jesus Christ’s life was one of sacrifice and service,” Elder Johnson said. “He invites us to do the same. We can follow Him as we develop Christlike attributes: to love, to share, to invite and to light the world as He does.”

Elder Johnson recounted growing up in New York City in a low-income area some would call “the projects.” After his parents divorced when he was 11 years old, Christmas was never quite the same. His mother worked several jobs to earn enough for the family’s food.

During these difficult times, he remembered a man in the neighborhood who would stop by the Johnson home with bread loaves and other items.

“My friends, just like this stranger who delivered food to our home, we can go about doing good, for God is truly with us,” Elder Johnson said.

Sister Runia shared a time when her family was blessed by someone else’s service. When she visited her hometown to see her recently widowed mother, she saw her mother’s lawn had been mowed and the shrubs trimmed. Sister Runia’s mother said a young man in her ward named Ben had come over to help.

Ben left a note on the fence. “He wrote, ‘Sister Wood, thank you for letting me help you with your yard. It’s been a long time since I’ve given service, and I just needed to do that for someone,’” Sister Runia recounted. “What this young man knew at the age of 16 was that when we serve others, it changes us. … When we love like Christ, our service boomerangs back to us as joy — joy in your own life and joy to the world.”

2026 Giving Machine kiosk locations

• Adelaide, Australia

• Albany, Auckland NZL - Westfield Albany Shopping Centre

• Albuquerque, New Mexico - Cottonwood Mall

• Anchorage, Alaska - Dimond Center

• Asunción, Paraguay - Shopping Pinedo

• Austin, Texas - The Crossover

• Bacolod, Philippines - Ayala Malls Capitol Central

• Bakersfield, California - The Shops at Riverwalk (Castle & Cooke)

• Bangkok, Thailand - Nextopia Siam Paragon

• Barcelona, Spain - Westfield La Maquinista

• Bellevue, Washington - Bellevue Nativity Festival

• Bentonville, Arkansas - Benton County Circuit Court Division II

• Birmingham, United Kingdom - Grand Central Shopping Centre

• Boise, Idaho - Boise Towne Square

• Budapest, Hungary - West End Mall

• Caldwell, Idaho - Indian Creek Plaza

• Calgary, Alberta - Chinook Centre (Cadillac Fairview)

• Canberra, Australia

• Cebu City, Philippines - Robinsons Galleria Cebu

• Charleston, West Virginia - GoMart Stadium, Charleston WV

• Charlotte, North Carolina - The Shoppes at University Place

• Chicago, Illinois - Pioneer Court

• Chicago, Illinois - The Shops at North Bridge

• Chicagoland, Illinois - Fox Valley Mall

• Cincinnati, Ohio - Kenwood Towne Centre

• Cleveland, Ohio - Beachwood Place Mall

• Columbus, Ohio - Polaris Fashion Place

• Davao, Philippines - Ayala Malls Abreeza

• Deer Valley, Utah - Stein Eriksen Lodge

• Denver, Colorado - Cherry Creek North

• Detroit, Michigan - Campus Martius Park

• El Paso, Texas - El Paso Community Foundation

• Elko, Nevada - Raley's @ Elko Junction Shopping Center

• Eugene, Oregon - Valley River Center

• Fairbanks, Alaska - Santa Claus House

• Flagstaff, Arizona - Heritage Square

• Fresno, California - River Park Shopping Center

• Gila Valley, Arizona - Safford Fireman's Park

• Gilbert, Arizona - Downtown Gilbert water tower park

• Gold Coast, Australia

• Grand Rapids, Michigan - Woodland Mall

• Grapevine, Texas - Napoli's Italian Kitchen & Market

• Guatemala City, Cayala, Guatemala

• Guatemala City, Guatemala

• Hamilton, NZL - Temple View

• Hobart, Australia

• Hong Kong, China - YOHO MALL

• Honolulu, Hawaii - Ala Moana Center

• Honolulu, Hawaii - Pearlridge Center

• Houston City Center, Texas - Houston City Centre

• Huntington Beach, California - Bella Terra Shopping Center

• Huntsville, Alabama - The Bridge Street

• Hutt Central, Wellington NZL - Queensgate Shopping Centre

• Idaho Falls, Idaho - Grand Teton Mall

• Indianapolis, Indiana - City of Carmel next to Christkindlmarkt

• Kansas City, Missouri - Union Station

• Kennewick, Washington - Queensgate Fairchild Cinema

• Kensington, Wahangarei NZL - McKay Stadium

• Kona, Hawaii - Queens' Marketplace Waikoloa Hawaii

• Lahaina, Hawaii - Whalers Village

• Laie, Hawaii

• Las Vegas Henderson, Nevada - The District at Green Valley Ranch

• Las Vegas Summerlin, Nevada - Downtown Summerlin

• Lehi, Utah - Thanksgiving Point

• Lethbridge, Alberta - Park Place Mall

• Little Rock, Arkansas - Promenade at Chenal

• Logan, Utah - Great Harvest Bread Store

• Loganholme, Australia

• Los Angeles, California - The Grove

• Lubbock, Texas - South Plains Mall

• Lynnwood, Washington - Alderwood Mall

• Macarthur Square, Australia

• Macquarie Square, Australia

• Manchester, United Kingdom - Spinningfields, Manchester

• Manila, Philippines - SM by the BAY

• Marysville, Washington - Tulalip Resort Outlet Mall

• McAllen, Texas - Mercado District

• McKinney, Texas - Mitchel Park McKinney Texas

• Medford, Oregon - Rogue Valley Mall

• Melbourne, Australia

• Meridian, Idaho - The Village at Meridian (Patio of Rice Works)

• Mexico City, Mexico

• Midland-Odessa, Texas - West Texas Food Bank

• Modesto, California - Vintage Faire Mall

• Montreal Angrignon, Québec - Carrefour Angrignon

• Montreal, Québec - Complex Desjardins

• Mount Wellington, Auckland NZL - Sylvia Park Shopping Centre

• Nairobi, Kenya - Galleria Shopping Mall

• Newcastle, Australia

• North Lakes, Australia

• Northcote, Christchurch NZL - Northlands Shopping Centre

• Ogden, Utah - Ogden Christmas Village

• Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Scissortail Park

• Orem, Utah - Orem University Place

• Orlando, Florida - Winter Garden Village

• Osaka, Japan - Grand Front Osaka North

• Park City, Utah - The Market at Park City

• Penrith, Australia

• Perth, Australia

• Phoenix-Scottsdale, Arizona - Desert Ridge Marketplace

• Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Shadyside Parklet

• Pocatello, Idaho - ICCU Headquarters

• Porirua City Centre, Porirua NZL - North City Mall Shopping Centre

• Portland, Maine - Maine Mall

• Portland, Oregon - Washington Square Mall

• Prescott, Arizona - National Bank of Arizona

• Provo, Utah - Brigham Young University

• Queen Creek, Arizona - Pecan Lake Entertainment

• Queretaro, Mexico

• Quetzaltenango, Guatemala

• Reno, Nevada - Scheels

• Rexburg, Idaho - Hemming Village, Atrium

• Riccarton, Christchurch NZL - Riccarton Westfield Mall

• Riverside, California - Galleria at Tyler

• Rome, Italy - Piazza del Colosseo

• Sacramento, California - Westfield Galleria Roseville

• Salt Lake City, Utah - Church History Museum

• Salt Lake City, Utah - City Creek

• San Antonio, Texas - Historic Pearl

• San Bernardino, California - Jessie Turner Center

• San Clemente, California - Outlets at San Clemente

• San Diego, California - The Blue House 315 South Cedros Ave

• San Jose, California - Santana Row

• San Jose, Costa Rica

• San Pedro Sula, Honduras

• San Salvador, El Salvador

• Seoul, South Korea - COEX Parnas Mall

• Show Low, Arizona - Show Low Creek Meadowtrailhead

• Snowflake, Arizona - Freeman Historic Pioneer Home

• South Jordan, Utah - Ballpark Downtown Daybreak

• Spokane, Washington - Spokane Valley Mall

• Springfield, Australia

• St. George, Utah - Red Cliffs Mall

• St. Louis, Missouri - West County Center

• Sugar Land, Texas - Sugar Land Town Square

• Summit, New Jersey - Central Presbyterian Church

• Sunshine Coast, Australia

• Tacoma, Washington - Puyallup South Hill Mall

• Taipei, Taiwan - Le Meridien Taipei

• Tampa, Florida - Regency Square

• Te Rapa, Hamilton NZL - The Base

• Tegucigalpa, Honduras

• The Woodlands, Texas - Hughes Landing

• Tokyo, Japan - Ootemori Plaza

• Tucson, Arizona - La Encantada

• Tulsa, Oklahoma - Gathering Place

• Vancouver, British Columbia - Tsawwassen Mills

• Vancouver, Washington - Vancouver Mall

• Victoria, British Columbia - Tillicum Centre

• Vienna, Austria - Unibail-Rodamco Austria Verwaltungs GmbH

• Waco, Texas - Cameron Park Zoo

• Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Palms Mall (Christmas Tree Area)



A Light the World Giving Machine map at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Attendees watch a marinera dance next to a Giving Machine kiosk in Lima, Peru, during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Light the World Giving Machine map at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Karen Kunder of Special Olympics Utah uses a Giving Machine kiosk during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, speaks in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, during the launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People gather in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, for the launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Light the World sign at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, right, and Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, left, clap during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, speaks to the media in front of a map of Giving Machine kiosk locations during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, right, and Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, left, use a Giving Machine kiosk during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk map at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A Giving Machine kiosk at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News