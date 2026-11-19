Developing the trait of gratitude in general and then growing to feel more gratitude to God increases well-being over time and grows a relationship with Him, finds new research from Brigham Young University.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gave an address in April 2003 general conference called “Give Thanks in All Things.” In it, he talked about how the children of God have always been commanded to give thanks. “We have so much for which to give thanks,” President Oaks said.

Now, new research finds gratitude in general and gratitude to God increase well-being over time.

And at this time of year when people’s thoughts turn to giving thanks, they can cultivate the trait of gratitude and see their lives change, explained Jenae Nelson, an assistant professor of psychology at Brigham Young University.

“You can really start wherever you are, in the smallest way,” Nelson said.

Nelson discussed her studies, published in Psychology of Religion and Spirituality and in The Journal of Positive Psychology, on an episode of the Church News podcast and explained how gratitude to God grows a relationship with Him and helps people develop more virtuous traits in their lives.

Jenae Nelson, assistant professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Rachel Aston, Deseret News

Gratitude in general vs. gratitude to God

In the research, Nelson and her colleagues surveyed a large number of Christian university students over two years, looking at general gratitude and gratitude to God over time.

Both types of gratitude were related to lower depression and higher well-being at later time points, Nelson said. “But there was something unique about gratitude to God that was predicting that well-being, which tells me that there’s something beyond just having a grateful disposition but gratitude towards God.”

Taking an international sample, Nelson asked some participants to write gratitude lists and some to write grateful letters. Both resulted in higher levels of gratitude, but the people who were in the letters group had higher levels of empathy and transcendent indebtedness, especially those who wrote grateful letters to God.

“Those two things, indebtedness and empathy, actually are what predicted prosocial giving, that charitable giving,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s research found someone with the trait of gratitude was more likely to have other character traits like humility, integrity, compassion, generosity, empathy and indebtedness.

“Gratitude, and really all virtue, is rooted in God’s love and our ability to receive God’s love,” Nelson said. “And the better able we are to receive His love, then these virtues such as gratitude and indebtedness and compassion and generosity and empathy, they just flow out of you.”

Gratitude in general and gratitude to God both increase well-being over time, with added benefits to the latter, found research from Brigham Young University in 2026. | Shutterstock

Indebtedness

Nelson said people often think of gratitude in terms of personal possessions. It can be very much about the self — writing lists, counting blessings. But God talks about the importance of remembering Him and giving thanks and turning to Him.

“Counting our blessings is good, but if we don’t then think about: ‘Where did they come from? Who gave these things to me? Why do I have these blessings?’ then it just becomes a tally, a list, a ledger instead of a way of relating to God and thinking about your relationship with Him,” Nelson said.

President Henry B. Eyring, currently the first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke about what happened when he began writing down things for which he was grateful.

“More than gratitude began to grow in my heart. Testimony grew,” President Eyring said in “O Remember, Remember” from October 2007 general conference, when he was then second counselor in the First Presidency. “I became ever more certain that our Heavenly Father hears and answers prayers. I felt more gratitude for the softening and refining that come because of the Atonement of the Savior, Jesus Christ. And I grew more confident that the Holy Ghost can bring all things to our remembrance.”

Trials and hard times

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, taught Saints that an attitude of gratitude can become a life-line in moments of crisis, in a social media post shared Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. | Screenshot from Facebook

In President Oaks’ 2003 general conference address about gratitude, he taught, “When we give thanks in all things, we see hardships and adversities in the context of the purpose of life.”

He quoted Doctrine and Covenants 59:7: “Thank the Lord thy God in all things.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, also taught about this in his April 2014 general conference address “Grateful in Any Circumstances.”

“I don’t believe the Lord expects us to be less thankful in times of trial than in times of abundance and ease. In fact, most of the scriptural references do not speak of gratitude for things but rather suggest an overall spirit or attitude of gratitude,” said President Uchtdorf, now the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Nelson said believing in a loving God who works all things together for good for those who love Him (see Romans 8:28) changes everything for people. It doesn’t matter what they are going through; they know they are in good hands and will not only get through it but come out better for it, Nelson said.

“We’re not talking about this naive gratitude that is not aware of the hardships, the vicissitudes of life,” she said. “It’s a gratitude that says, ‘Even when, and especially when, life is hard, I can trust my Heavenly Father.’”