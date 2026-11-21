Autumn is a favorite season for many. The temperatures cool down, leaves change colors, and heavy rain clouds appear. Then comes winter, with its snowy roads, dark nights and bitter cold. But as the winter season turns into early spring, small buds begin to open. Tulips and daffodils often bloom in Utah while the snow is still melting. In order for these little flowers to make their grand debut, a patient gardener has to prepare months in advance in the fall. They plant the bulbs deep in the ground and hope they last through the winter.

In the winter of 2022-23, Utah received a record amount of snowfall. The mountains near Salt Lake City recorded 903 inches of snow. That year was also a record-breaking one for my family, with many consecutive trials. My sister was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that required hospitalization, multiple surgeries and radiation. A few months later, my dad, too, was diagnosed with cancer, requiring hospitalization and surgery.

It was difficult in the midst of the uncertainty to feel hope about what the future might hold. During one drive to the hospital, I remember being especially down about my inability to end these trials for my loved ones. I prayed about my frustration and felt a clear impression that what I was doing — praying, reading scriptures and relying on my temple covenants — was accepted by the Lord.

These were habits I had built years before — planted in my heart and ready for the seasons of trial ahead. As a child, I learned to pray daily. As a young woman, I developed a love for the scriptures. As a missionary, I learned how to listen to the still, small voice of the Holy Ghost and act on the promptings I received. As a student, I learned how to rely on the power of my temple covenants. And as a young single adult, I am continuing to learn to trust in the Lord’s timing and in His promises.

While the trials of that year weren’t immediately removed, there were many blessings from Heavenly Father in the months and years that followed.

More recently, I have witnessed the youth of the Church plant their own bulbs of faith in Jesus Christ.

In California, 18-year-old Maddison White told me she feels peace in the temple unlike anywhere else in the world.

“I just feel like I’m doing the Lord’s work, and I feel like He’s proud of me for it,” she said at the Yorba Linda California Temple dedication.

While at a service project in Centerville, Utah, 15-year-old Ben Keeler told me he sees helping others as a big part of how he can show his love for God.

“Service is a good way to show that we’re dedicating our time to God, showing Him that we care about His children,” he said.

And at a Young Women camp, one 12-year-old girl in my ward bore a simple testimony: “I believe in God,” she said. “My mom doesn’t, but I do, and I tell her I do.”

A pocket-sized emergency kit created by Truman Cobabe in July 2026 includes a picture of Jesus Christ from the "For the Strength of Youth" guide. | Aimee Cobabe, Church News

My teenage nephew Truman Cobabe recently showed me a survival kit he was putting together inside an old mint tin. With careful arranging, he fit paracord, matches, a fire starter, first-aid supplies, extra cash and a multitool inside the pocket-sized tin. At the very bottom was a picture of the Savior carefully cut from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide to fit perfectly. Whatever comes, Truman is prepared to survive both physically and spiritually with the Savior as his strength.

In his April 2022 general conference address, Elder Patrick Kearon, now of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught that the Savior “imparts hope you thought was lost forever, strength you believed you could never possess and healing you couldn’t imagine was possible.”

He went on to teach: “Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible. He came here to make the impossible possible, the irredeemable redeemable, to heal the unhealable, to right the unrightable, to promise the unpromisable.”

In his October 2026 general conference address, Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, a General Authority Seventy, echoed Elder Kearon’s message, adding: “As we humbly and patiently keep our covenants, the Savior will visit us in our afflictions and bring assurances of deliverance.”

From my own experience, I add my witness to theirs. How grateful I am for the Savior’s own words to “Be not afraid, only believe” (Mark 5:36).

— Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for the Church News.