Aimee Cobabe: Witnessing the Lord’s Prophet

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, arrive for the Burley Idaho Temple dedication in Burley, Idaho, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

The recent week’s “Come, Follow Me” lesson on Noah taught about the importance of following the Lord’s prophet.

As a prophet, Noah prophesied, taught the things of God and preached the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Moses 8:13 reads that “Noah and his sons hearkened unto the Lord, and gave heed, and they were called the sons of God.”

This is what all of the Lord’s prophets are called to do. They are called by and speak for God. Most important, they bear witness of Christ.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to witness President Dallin H. Oaks dedicate the Burley Idaho Temple. This was President Oaks’ first temple dedication since being set apart as the Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025.

While at the dedication, I felt a love and appreciation for President Oaks that I hadn’t expected. I listened to his words and observed how he took the time to thank those involved in the dedication — including Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen and me. He shook our hands and thanked us for our part in covering the dedication.

I received confirmation from the Spirit that he is the Lord’s Prophet. It came as an assurance in my mind and heart that God loves me, that He loves all His children and that He is guiding and directing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the Lord’s Church on the earth — through President Oaks.

I was changed by the experience. My desire to live the gospel of Jesus Christ grew, and I felt hope for the future.

At Brigham Young University on Tuesday, Feb. 10, President Oaks spoke on the significance of the word “mantle” in relation to the Lord’s prophet.

“The word ‘mantle’ is used in the Bible to describe the cloak of the prophet Elijah that descended on Elisha as a symbol of the passage of prophetic authority,” he said. “To observers, it symbolizes a transfer of priesthood authority.”

President Dallin H. Oaks looks up at BYU students after speaking during their weekly campus devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

President Oaks became emotional as he described how he experienced this “as the person who receives that authority” after President Russell M. Nelson’s death.

“Within a few minutes after learning of our President’s death, I felt the heaviness of responsibility settle upon me along with important impressions of what I was required to do now,” he said.

How can one receive one’s own confirmation that President Oaks is the Lord’s chosen Prophet?

In his BYU address, President Oaks shared how early Latter-day Saints received revelation that the mantle of the Prophet Joseph Smith settled on Brigham Young. That revelation varied from person to person, with some seeing the Prophet Joseph in Brigham Young’s face. Many others had a feeling confirming the transfer of priesthood authority.

After President Oaks’ address at BYU, I watched the reaction of people on social media. Many of my friends shared how they had been touched by President Oaks’ words. In one video posted to social media, a woman — with tears streaming down her face — said: “He’s the Prophet. Now I know.”

This was how I felt after being with President Oaks at the temple dedication. “Now I know.”

It’s clear that listening to the words of the Prophet can help us know.

Moroni gives us another way in Moroni 10:4 to know “the truth of all things.”

“And when ye shall receive these things, I would exhort you that ye would ask God, the Eternal Father, in the name of Christ, if these things are not true; and if ye shall ask with a sincere heart, with real intent, having faith in Christ, he will manifest the truth of it unto you, by the power of the Holy Ghost.”

Why is it important to know that the Lord has prophets leading and guiding His Church today? Because following prophets leads us to Christ. Following prophets helps us stay within the safety of the ark as it did for Noah’s family.

Several people in my ward on Sunday shared how they had been blessed by following the teachings of the Lord’s prophets. They spoke of the comfort of the Holy Ghost that had come to them and their families and of receiving peace and protection during trials.

I add my own witness that following the teachings of the Lord’s prophets over the years has brought me closer to my Savior, Jesus Christ.

— Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for the Church News.