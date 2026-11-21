Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. This week is No. 5,071 of the broadcast.

Please note: Reservations are needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

In the United States, November brings the holiday known as Thanksgiving. Traditions vary, though for many they include food, family and American football. Yet beyond the meals, gatherings and time together, Thanksgiving also offers time to pause, reflect and express gratitude for the many blessings we’ve received.

Whether it’s been a good year or a hard year — or, like most years, some of both — we’ve each been recipients of good gifts and good things from on high (see Matthew 7:11 and James 1:17). As we take time to remember and perhaps even count our blessings (see “Count Your Blessings,” “Hymns,” No. 241), we can see evidence of heaven’s providential hand in our lives.

The term thanksgiving can then take on deeper meaning. In fact, if we turn the word thanksgiving around, we hear something instructive: “giving thanks.” As we give our thanks to family, neighbors, friends and even strangers, the gratitude we feel seems to expand, benefiting not only the receiver but also the giver. This is especially true when we thank God — we are blessed by the very act of giving Him thanks.

The tradition of giving thanks is not unique to the United States. Many cultures around the world also set aside time to pause and express gratitude for the blessings they’ve received.

Perhaps more important than where or when we give thanks is what we give thanks for and how we express it. Our humble recognition that we rely on something higher and greater than ourselves, coupled with a sincere desire to express our heartfelt gratitude, gives deeper meaning to our thanks. We recognize that while we must do our part, ultimately it is God who grants the blessing.

Thomas Frederick Young wrote:

We plough’d the ground, we sow’d the seed,

But Thou didst send the rain

In grateful show’rs, in time of need,

And now we’ve reap’d the grain.

The sun with grateful heat did shine;

The dew did nightly fall;

And now, for loaded tree and vine —

We give Thee thanks for all.



(See “Thanksgiving Day,” T. F. Young in “Canada and Other Poems,” published in 1887, p. 92. )

This day and every day, may we give our thanks to the One who sends the rain and provides the sun, the One to whom we owe our all.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.