Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, receives a hug from a Primary child in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 7, 2026.

Following her first international ministry since being sustained to the Primary general presidency in April, Sister Theresa A. Collins said there are a few things that surprised her.

Sister Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, traveled to the islands of Bora Bora, Raiatea and Tahiti in French Polynesia, to Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia, and to Port Moresby and Lae in Papua New Guinea from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8.

The first thing that surprised her, she told the Church News shortly after her return, was the level of connection she felt with individuals she’d never met before. During ministering visits and even in meetings with hundreds, she would interact with Latter-day Saints and feel like they were old friends.

Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency is greeted by local Primary children prior to a meeting in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The other thing that surprised her, she said, was “the intense amount of love that I instantly felt for every one of those children. It was palpable, and it was powerful, and it was as if I were given the Savior’s heart.”

During her 10-day ministry, Sister Collins and her husband, Brother Richard E. Collins, participated in devotionals and meetings with missionaries; youth and their parents; and Relief Society, Young Women, priesthood and Primary leaders. In each location, Sister Collins also participated in devotionals for Primary-age children and met with children and their families in their homes.

At different legs of her journey, she was accompanied by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Pacific Area, and his wife, Sister Anita Wakolo, as well as Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Pacific Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Amy Jaggi.

A group of children draw pictures during a Primary devotional with Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Power of Primary devotionals

Despite her whirlwind itinerary visiting seven locations in 10 days, Sister Collins said she found the experience to be energizing. “I increased my energy instead of decreasing. It was as if I were plugged in.” Each interaction, each devotional, each training filled her instead of depleted her, she said.

One of the highlights from her ministry was the Primary devotionals held in six of the locations. Primary-age children conducted, led the music, performed the music, offered prayers and spoke. Children’s “capacity to lead is mind-blowing,” Sister Collins said.

A little boy listens attentively during a children's devotional with Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the devotional, the visiting leaders gave each child a picture of the Savior and a copy of The Friend children’s magazine. She told the children: “I want you to keep this picture somewhere where you will see it every single day, and you can be reminded you are an important and special, well-known by name, child of God.”

Many of the children clutched the pictures to their chests “as if that were their lifeline to that message,” said Sister Collins. “It was beautiful.”

A child holds a photo of the Savior given to her during a Primary children's devotional in Bora Bora, Tahiti, on Oct. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One message was prayer. “We tried to remind them of that beautiful partnership that they have with their Father in Heaven,” Sister Collins said.

The children were provided crayons and paper and encouraged to draw someone they wanted to pray for.

Sister Collins recalled one little girl in Tahiti raising her hand and saying, “I want to pray for my non-member friend who wants to be baptized, but her parents don’t want her to be. I’m fasting and praying for her.”

Children hold up pictures they drew during a children's devotional with Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency, in Brisbane, Australia, on Nov. 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This little girl was an example of a child understanding that they can ask heaven’s help on behalf of the people they love and care about, said Sister Collins.

That was the overarching message of her time in the Pacific, said Sister Collins, which applied to the oldest leader and to the youngest child: “As we partner with a wonderful God who desires to bless us, He will give us everything we need. We need to ask, and we need to keep our covenants, and He gives us far more than we could ever give Him.”

Mireille Teriirere, Bora Bora Tahiti Stake Primary president, left, poses for a photo with Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, following a meeting in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, on Oct. 30, 2026. | Courtesy Sister Theresa Collins

Mireille Teriirere, Bora Bora Tahiti Stake Primary president, expressed gratitude for the time spent with Sister Collins.

“We were blessed to share unforgettable moments with her: enjoying meals with the children, laughing together and even shedding a few tears of gratitude and emotion. The ministering experiences, the interactions with the children and all the enriching conversations we shared will remain forever in our hearts,” she said.

Titaua Hioe, right, Mahina Tahiti Stake Primary president, poses for a photo with Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, following a leadership training in Tahiti, French Polynesia, on Nov. 1, 2026. | Courtesy Sister Theresa Collins

Titaua Hioe, Mahina Tahiti Stake Primary president, called it a privilege to be able to learn from Church leaders. During the training she was reminded of the importance of preparing children “for the temptations, negative influences and distractions of the world and ... to keep our eternal purpose in mind: to help children return to our Heavenly Father through the Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Said Sister Collins, “It was the privilege of a lifetime to be with those precious children and members. My life will be forever changed.”

Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency and her husband, Brother Richard E. Collins, and Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, Pacific Area president, are greeted by local Primary children prior to a meeting in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children draw pictures during a children's devotional with Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children listen during a Primary children's devotional with Sister Theresa A. Collins of the Primary general presidency, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Nov. 6, 2026.