Hanna Saffer of Sweden, who is a global member with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and sang in the October 2026 general conference, pauses for a photo in the Salt Lake Tabernacle after an interview with the Church News in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Like their favorite superheroes, Primary children can figuratively suit up every day while singing the new song “God’s Armor” by Hanna Saffer in the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church.”

Saffer is no stranger to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ musical scene. After the Swedish songwriter submitted her hymn “My Covenants” to the Church — it was later released in the February 2026 batch of new hymns — she was asked to keep in touch when writing about covenants.

“It [‘Hymns for Home and Church’] is not just supposed to be beautiful music or represent areas. It also needs to represent certain topics that they want to be taught,” Saffer said.

Fortunately, this task corresponded with Saffer’s tradition of writing songs for her children at each of their baptisms. As her eldest son, Caspian, prepared to be baptized, Saffer took inspiration from the Church’s animated videos and began to write.

Due to her musical example, Saffer’s young family fills her home with their own precocious and rapturous melodies. However, as “God’s Armor” took shape, she heard her boys conduct their own renditions around the house.

In a scene from the Church's Book of Mormon Videos, the armor and weapon of Moroni, son of Mormon, lay near him as he writes. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I thought that was really fitting for a boy his age,” she said. “And I thought, ‘That’s a keeper.’ They’re singing it on their own, so that’s a good sign.”

As she continued to write “God’s Armor,” Saffer discovered how the theme she chose was actually particularly personal for her and her young ones.

“I know the kind of environments that they have to face. I just feel like sending them out without a prayer would be like sending them out without protection,” she said.

Hanna Saffer, author and composer of "God's Armor" in the Church's new global hymnbook, is pictured in Lomma, Sweden, in 2026. | Provided by Hanna Saffer

Saffer quickly found her studies on the armor of God becoming a determination to cover all the doctrinal armor in her new hymn. “It just had to happen,” she said.

Instead of taking the easier route of telling children to ‘put on the whole armor of God,’ Saffer constructed her verses into couplet descriptions of the armor and its purposes. In between identifying the shield of faith, the sword of the Spirit and so forth, Saffer composed choruses proudly declaring the choice to wear God’s armor daily.

“Being close to Him puts you in a mindset that will help you make better decisions. It’ll help you be guided. It will help you be protected,” Saffer said.

One of Saffer’s priorities with the hymn was writing in a way that resonates with those singing. In light of her son’s baptism, she decided it was best to gear the hymn to 4-10 year-olds, inspiring them to want to develop habits like scripture study and daily prayer from a young age.

Though her prior song “My Covenants” had already been selected for the new hymn book, she knew it was no guarantee this song would also be included. So its addition came as a joy to her and her family

“I was really excited for my son’s sake. I decided to tell him because this was the song I dedicated for him. I think that was really special for him to get to have his song be in this songbook,” Saffer said.

On Caspian’s baptism day, Saffer performed the song in Swedish with him and his little brother, Valdemar. Unlike “My Covenants,” Saffer wrote “God’s Armor” in English and Swedish simultaneously.

The cover of "Hymns for Home and Church." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Something that I really enjoyed with this song was the happy sound of it. Like, how enjoyable it is to live the gospel,” she said. “We feel happy when we choose His way. We are strengthened. It’s a positive thing, and it can happen day after day after day, every day.”

When looking back at that day, Saffer described the hymn’s end result as “förevigat”: a Swedish word used when one takes a picture, making the memories last forever.

“God’s Armor”



1. I wear the armor of my God.

It keeps me safe from sin.

I clothe myself in truth each day,

And God will help me win.



I’m wearing God’s armor today.

I feel His strength each time I choose His way.



2. I take my shield of faith along.

The Spirit is my sword.

My breastplate is His righteousness,

And I will trust the Lord.



I’m wearing God’s armor today.

I feel His strength each time I choose His way.



3. I wear the gospel of His peace

Upon my ready feet.

And with salvation’s helmet bright,

My armor is complete.



I’m wearing God’s armor today.

I feel His strength each time I choose His way.

