MOSTA, Malta — Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Family History Department and FamilySearch International, recently spoke about family history and temples at devotionals in Malta and Italy.

The latter devotional, held on the Italian island of Sicily, was broadcast across the country. Both events were sponsored by the Palermo Italy Stake, which covers both Sicily and Malta.

The largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, Sicily is an autonomous region of Italy, across the Strait of Messina and just off the “toe” of the country’s peninsula. Palermo is both Sicily’s capital and its largest city. The Republic of Malta is a small archipelago country some 50 miles (80 km) south of Sicily.

On Nov. 10, Elder Bragg met with Latter-day Saints and friends in Mosta, Malta. Many of the members who attended were new to the Church, and for several of them, it was their first time hearing in person from a general authority. Also attending the devotional were a number of friends learning about the Church.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Family History Department, speaks in a Nov. 10, 2026, devotional in Mosta, Malta. | John Paul D'costa

Elder Bragg took time afterward to meet individuals, shake their hands and speak with them.

Calling it a blessing to personally hear from a general authority, Marina Byberg, Relief Society president of Malta’s Valletta Ward, expressed how blessed the attendees were to have Elder Bragg in Malta. She said it was an experience that brought her great joy.

Elder Shawn Herrera, one of the young full-time missionaries of the Italy Rome Mission who is serving on the island, spoke of a friend from Hong Kong whom the missionaries were teaching. The friend attended the devotional and took notes throughout the meeting, saying he enjoyed the experience and was deeply moved by it.

Elder Herrera also shared how grateful he was to Elder Bragg for taking the time to answer his questions with kindness, humility and love, inspiring him to share the joy of Christ with others. He said the evening inspired and motivated him to share the joy of Christ with everyone and to work in a better way for the Lord’s Church.

After the fireside, while Elder Bragg spent time talking with individuals, attendees enjoyed refreshments together as one community and as brothers and sisters in Christ.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Family History Department, speaks in a Nov. 13, 2026, devotional in Siracusa, Italy. | Pierluca Nudo

On Nov. 13, Elder Bragg traveled to Siracusa, Sicily, to speak at the second devotional, with Bishop Gabriele Battezzato of the Siracusa Ward assisting with the translation into Italian. The devotional, a little longer than the first, was broadcast to members across Italy via Zoom and YouTube.

Elder Bragg spoke about the importance of the temple, family trees, family history and several other related topics. He also explained the reason for his visit to Malta and Sicily, which included visiting the local archives. He mentioned that Sicily has some wonderful archives that have been well preserved.

Latter-day Saints who attended expressed how blessed they felt to have the opportunity to hear from a general authority and to speak with him.

“The most beautiful feeling is that of unity with everything, and therefore unity with families,” said Gaetano Conforto, a member who attended the fireside. “In fact, I was thinking of my grandparents, I was thinking of the research we have done and the joy we felt, because it takes you into another dimension, which is precisely that of eternity.”

He highlighted Elder Bragg’s reminder that as Latter-day Saints help deceased ancestors, they are providing their own help from the other side of the veil. “Also, very interesting,” Conforto added, “the joy is always being at the forefront in doing these things.”

Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Family History Department, second from left, and his wife, Sister Yvonne Bragg, left, pause for a photo with Palermo Italy Stake President Francesco Battezzato and his wife, Roberta Battezzato, center, and Siracusa Ward Bishop Gabriele Battezzato and his wife, Stefania A. Battezzato, following a Nov. 13, 2026, devotional in Siracusa, Italy. | Pierluca Nudo

Maria Bianca, another member attending the Sicily devotional, said that whenever she used to meet a relative, such as an aunt or a great-aunt, the first things she used to ask were about their marriages and their children. She explained she could never quite understand why she had such an interest. However, when she came to know the Church, she realized that she had already been prepared to do this kind of research, having discovered the purpose behind it was to unite families forever.

With the online broadcast, members across Italy were able to be part of the Sicily devotional. Elvira Southworth, Relief Society president of the Vicenza Ward in the Venice Italy Stake, said: “We often talk about the gathering of Israel on the earth, but during this meeting, I realized that by performing work for our ancestors, we are contributing to the gathering of Israel beyond the veil, and this insight, which I gained during the meeting, filled my heart with joy.”

She added that the experience brought joy not only to her but to her entire family.

Following the two devotionals, the Palermo stake presidency expressed gratitude to Elder Bragg and his team for making themselves available for the devotionals. President Francesco Battezzato and President Pietro Nudo, stake president and second counselor, respectively, commented on how beautiful the experiences had been, touching so many hearts and blessing so many lives on these two beautiful islands in the Mediterranean.

Likewise, Elder Bragg expressed his gratitude to the entire team and stake presidency involved in organizing the two events in Malta and Sicily.

— John Paul D’costa is the national communications director in Malta.

Elder Mark A. Bragg, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Family History Department, speaks in a Nov. 13, 2026, devotional in Siracusa, Italy. | Pierluca Nudo