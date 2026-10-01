Young adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Italy and Malta are sharing the Savior’s light by serving their communities.
Serving migrants and refugees
On Aug. 20, nearly 30 young single adults from Malta, Sicily, and part of the Palermo Italy Stake made time during their Rome Italy Temple trip to serve Casa Scalabrini 634, an organization that works with migrants and refugees.
Casa Scalabrini 634 is operated by the Scalabrinian Agency for Cooperation and Development, and runs programs to meet a variety of needs, including housing, employment, language learning, health, social connection and legality requirements.
At the organization’s headquarters in Rome, the young adults cleaned and reorganized the kitchen and food storage areas; completed yard work; dismantled and moved furniture; and assisted with other maintenance tasks.
A representative of Casa Scalabrini 634 expressed how meaningful it was to welcome the young adult volunteers and emphasized that their efforts made a difference.
Serving families experiencing homelessness
On Aug. 1, about 25 young adult volunteers spent time with children and families at the YMCA in the island nation of Malta, located about 50 miles from the Italian island of Sicily.
For almost 50 years, YMCA Malta has provided services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including emergency accommodation, outreach services, counseling and therapeutic support, and a community drop-in center.
The young adult volunteers organized games and activities for the children and also taught some Church hymns. YMCA Malta’s social workers thanked the young adults for spending time with the children and families. They also expressed, along with participating Church leaders, the hope of collaborating again on future projects.
John Paul Dcosta, who led the young adult’s group, said bringing happiness to others doesn’t always require big gestures.
“Sometimes, a simple activity like playing a game, singing a song, sharing a smile or just spending time together can brighten someone’s day and remind them that they’re not alone,” he said.