Young single adults from Sicily and Malta gather with others involved in the service project outside Casa Scalabrini 634 in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. Nearly 30 young adults participated in the project during a group trip to the Rome Italy Temple.

Young adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Italy and Malta are sharing the Savior’s light by serving their communities.

Serving migrants and refugees

On Aug. 20, nearly 30 young single adults from Malta, Sicily, and part of the Palermo Italy Stake made time during their Rome Italy Temple trip to serve Casa Scalabrini 634, an organization that works with migrants and refugees.

Casa Scalabrini 634 is operated by the Scalabrinian Agency for Cooperation and Development, and runs programs to meet a variety of needs, including housing, employment, language learning, health, social connection and legality requirements.

Young single adults from Sicily and Malta clean the kitchen at Casa Scalabrini 634 during a service project in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. Volunteers worked in groups to clean kitchen equipment, storage areas and other parts of the facility. | Elena Dimartino

At the organization’s headquarters in Rome, the young adults cleaned and reorganized the kitchen and food storage areas; completed yard work; dismantled and moved furniture; and assisted with other maintenance tasks.

A representative of Casa Scalabrini 634 expressed how meaningful it was to welcome the young adult volunteers and emphasized that their efforts made a difference.

Serving families experiencing homelessness

Young adult volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather with YMCA Malta representatives following an evening of service with children and families at a YMCA Malta family shelter in Malta on Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by John Paul Dcosta

On Aug. 1, about 25 young adult volunteers spent time with children and families at the YMCA in the island nation of Malta, located about 50 miles from the Italian island of Sicily.

For almost 50 years, YMCA Malta has provided services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including emergency accommodation, outreach services, counseling and therapeutic support, and a community drop-in center.

The young adult volunteers organized games and activities for the children and also taught some Church hymns. YMCA Malta’s social workers thanked the young adults for spending time with the children and families. They also expressed, along with participating Church leaders, the hope of collaborating again on future projects.

John Paul Dcosta, who led the young adult’s group, said bringing happiness to others doesn’t always require big gestures.

“Sometimes, a simple activity like playing a game, singing a song, sharing a smile or just spending time together can brighten someone’s day and remind them that they’re not alone,” he said.

Volunteers from the Palermo Italy Stake collect leaves and yard debris while cleaning the grounds of Casa Scalabrini 634 in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. The outdoor cleanup was one of several assignments completed by young single adults from Sicily and Malta. | Elena Dimartino

Young single adults from Malta and Sicily clean the kitchen and equipment at Casa Scalabrini 634 in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. The volunteers spent the afternoon completing practical service projects to support the facility's work with migrants and refugees. | Elena Dimartino

Young single adults from the Palermo Italy Stake work together to clear an outdoor area at Casa Scalabrini 634 in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. The service project brought together stake volunteers from Sicily and Malta to help with cleaning, maintenance and organization. | Elena Dimartino

Young single adults work together to dismantle furniture during a service project at Casa Scalabrini 634 in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 20, 2026. Volunteers from Sicily and Malta completed a variety of cleaning, maintenance and organizational projects throughout the facility. | Elena Dimartino