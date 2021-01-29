Take a look at the Family History Library’s new webpage

The Family History Library webpage on FamilySearch.org has recently been updated to feature new and expanded services.

New icons on the site are designed for guests to better access the library’s collections, services, online learning center, visitor information and research consultations.

Although the library in Salt Lake City, Utah, remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the updated webpage allows for more personalized discovery experiences worldwide.

“The Family History Library offers the largest collection of genealogical materials in one place, making it a premier destination for family history resources and genealogical expertise,” said David Rencher, the chief genealogy officer for FamilySearch and director of the Family History Library, in a Jan. 29 press release.

“Its mission is constantly expanding to meet the evolving needs of guests throughout the world — and at no charge.”

Research consultations: In June 2020, the Family History Library began offering sign-ups for free one-on-one online consultations with research specialists in English and Spanish. Since then, Mandarin Chinese has been added, with more languages to come. Book look-up services are expected soon.

Online learning center: In the new online learning center, hundreds of the library’s previously recorded how-to webinars are now available on-demand, along with other help tips and instructions based on research needs.

Collections: The library currently has more than 340,000 genealogically unique books, 1.3 million microfilms, 190,000 microfiche and a collection of 18,460 maps from around the world — some of which are contractually restricted and available only at the Family History Library. Descriptions of materials and collection information are available on the webpage.

Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

While the Family History Library has been closed during the pandemic, remodeling is underway to improve visitor access to materials and services. Images of the library’s new layout will be added to the new webpage as soon as the remodeling is completed.

These resources are just the beginning of plans for the library’s updated web presence, Rencher added. “Moving forward, we will build out the webpage to help our patrons’ and guests’ expanding needs with a global reach.”

The webpage is available in German, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Chinese. Japanese and Italian languages will be added in coming months.