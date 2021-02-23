2021 Youth Music Festival kicks off with weekly video release

As part of the upcoming 2021 Youth Music Festival, the Church’s Strive To Be Instagram and YouTube published a new music video “Small Things” on Sunday, Feb. 21.

It’s one of 10 videos of songs from the 2021 youth music album that will be published weekly on various Church social media channels and the Gospel Living app over the next three months.

“Welcome to the 2021 Youth Music Festival. We hope you enjoy the first of many music videos coming your way. Stay tuned for more every week!” the Instagram post stated, using the hashtag #AGreatWork.

“Miracles CAN happen, and sometimes all they require are just the small and simple things. Prayer, scripture study, saying hi to that person in the halls who looks alone, sending a text — ‘That’s what really matters.’”

The second annual Youth Music Festival on Wednesday, March 17, will be a prerecorded virtual concert featuring testimonies by youth and Church leaders and photos, videos and performances from around the world — similar to the 2020 Youth Music Festival held in July.

The idea behind releasing weekly music videos is that the Youth Music Festival “isn’t just a one-day-only event,” said Fernando Camilo, a product manager for the Church. Rather, it’s a monthslong festival “featuring inspiring music that helps to lead people to Christ.”

Following is a schedule of the other music videos to be released:

Sunday, Feb. 28: “He Reigns”

Sunday, March 7: “One Soul”

Sunday, March 14: “We Know His Name”

Wednesday, March 17: Youth Music Festival broadcast

Sunday, March 21: “Son of God”

Sunday, March 28: “Come to the Well”

Sunday, April 4: “His Kindness in Me”

Sunday, April 11: “If You Believe”

Sunday, April 18: “I Will”

Sunday, April 25: “A Great Work”

The Youth Music Festival broadcast on March 17 will begin at 6 p.m. MDT on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe and the Church’s Live Broadcasts and Facebook Live pages. The youth-theme music video “A Great Work” — originally delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions — will be featured during the music festival, along with other songs in various languages.

Prior to the event, youth are invited to submit a cover of their favorite youth song or hymn or a short video telling or showing how they participate in the Lord’s work.