In preparation for the upcoming year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the 2022 youth theme album and other theme resources on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The youth theme for 2022 is “Trust in the Lord,” which comes from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

The youth theme website includes links to the new music as well as downloadable PDFs of the theme’s artwork and designs for T-shirts, banners and posters. A link to the youth Instagram account StriveToBe — which will publish content about the theme throughout the year — is also on the website.

Leaders are invited to use these resources throughout the year to bring focus and inspiration to activities, camps, youth conferences and devotionals.

New youth album

The name of the 2022 youth theme album and title track are “Trust in the Lord.” Nik Day, youth music songwriter, said the songs on the album are based on Old Testament scriptures and stories. Next year Latter-day Saints will study the Old Testament with “Come, Follow Me.”

“There is so much rich history and symbolism in the Old Testament and we tried to incorporate that into the songs,” Day said.

For example, the song “Dust” is about humankind being created from the dust. “We can rise up from the dust, and overcome the natural man,” he said. “Possible with Him” is about horses and chariots of fire protecting the prophet Elisha in 2 Kings. The story about the Brazen Serpent in Numbers 21 is found in the song “Look to You.”

“They are full of wonderful messages and stories and remind us of the importance to ‘Trust in the Lord,’ and if we trust Him He will guide us to where we need to be,” Day said.

To the youth who listen, he added: “The songs on this album are deep and moving, and I know that if they listen to them they will come closer to Christ and trust Him and His guidance.”

Below is a list of the 12 songs on the album “Trust in the Lord”:

Find the new album on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The 2022 youth theme website will be released in additional languages in coming weeks. The 2022 Youth Music Festival will be held on June 8.