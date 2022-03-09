The Face to Face for youth will focus on the 2022 youth theme, “Trust in the Lord” (Proverbs 3:5-6), and feature Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon. It will premiere at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, and postponed to Wednesday, March 9, “due to the exposure of multiple Face to Face participants to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NFJIWJsr-U

The hourlong event will be available for on-demand viewing after the initial release, according to the event notice.

The Face to Face will be available in English, American Sign Language, Spanish, Portuguese and eight other languages: Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.

Viewers can watch the Face to Face on demand beginning March 9 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Gospel Library and Gospel Media.

Here is the official music video for the 2022 theme.