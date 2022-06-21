The new “Come, Follow Me” manuals for 2023 are now available digitally. The manuals can be found in the Gospel Library app and on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Manuals for the upcoming year will focus on the study of the New Testament. Following the format of previous years, there will be a “Come, Follow Me” manual for individuals and families, Sunday School, Primary and Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women. Relief Society and elders quorum meetings will continue to focus on teaching, learning and applying general conference messages.

The New Testament was the first course of study with the integrated curriculum beginning in January 2019 after its announcement in 2018. Since then, individuals and families worldwide have studied together the Book of Mormon in 2020, the Doctrine and Covenants in 2021 and now the Old Testament in 2022.

In October 2018 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson declared: “The new home-centered, Church-supported integrated curriculum has the potential to unleash the power of families, as each family follows through conscientiously and carefully to transform their home into a sanctuary of faith.”

The print and digital versions of the New Testament manuals have been updated with minor changes since their use in 2019, according to a notice sent to ward and stake leaders on June 20. Print copies of the 2019 manuals may be used, though the dates on each outline would need to change to align with the 2023 calendar.

Included with the notice is a document titled “Instructions for Curriculum 2023” that explains how to order print copies of curriculum materials. Different from previous years, print copies of “Come, Follow Me — For Individuals and Families” will no longer be sent to units free of charge. Members are encouraged to use digital versions of the manuals where possible.

Ward and branch leaders can use their budget to order print copies for members who want them, or members can order copies at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.