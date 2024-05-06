After 2 seasons at Kansas State, linebacker will ‘pause’ college football to serve Latter-day Saint mission

Kansas State linebacker Jake Clifton prepares for a play during the 2023 season. After two seasons with the Wildcats, Clifton announced that he will take a pause from college football to serve a Latter-day Saint mission.

After two seasons of college football, Kansas State junior linebacker Jake Clifton announced plans to take a break from the sport to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clifton, of Owasso, Oklahoma, shared the news on social media on May 3.

“The past two seasons with Kansas State have been unforgettable,” he wrote on social media. “I have been blessed more than I deserve. The entire staff has been nothing but helpful in me becoming a better man and player. I will cherish my relationships with my teammates long beyond football.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to pause my career and serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Listed as 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, Clifton played in 19 games and made 36 tackles over the last two seasons before he suffered a knee injury in 2023. He missed spring practices but was expected to return for the 2024 season, according to the Wichita Eagle.