Church Educational System announces Religious Educators Conference

Lori Newbold instructs an institute class called “Involving the Savior in Your Mental and Emotional Health” at the Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The Church Educational System has announced a new training opportunity to take place this summer for all religious educators and seminary and institute teachers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Religious Educators Conference will originate from the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, June 18, beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time, according to a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The entrance signs of the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, on July 17, 2017. | Nate Edwards

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the Church commissioner of education, told the Church News: “Our religious educators play such a critical role in helping young adults across the Church deepen their testimonies and grow closer to the Savior. This event will be a wonderful unifying experience for religious educators from across the Church.”

The conference will include a keynote address from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as messages from Elder Gilbert and Brother Chad H Webb, the administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion who will begin his service as a counselor in the Sunday School general presidency in August.

Other breakout sessions and classes will be available on a variety of topics. The presidents of each of the CES institutions — BYU, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — will also share their thoughts on amplifying prophetic messages.

The keynote address and other messages will be livestreamed with language subtitles at CES.ChurchofJesusChrist.org on June 18. They will also be published in Gospel Library and Media Library in 41 languages following the conference.

Elder Gilbert explained that the conference will offer the thousands of Church educators throughout the world the opportunity to share and learn best practices and methods for teaching, insights regarding the needs of young adults, as well as curriculum resources.