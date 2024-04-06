Who are the members of the new Sunday School general presidency?

Sustained as the new Sunday School general presidency, effective Aug. 1, 2024 — from left to right, Elder Paul V. Johnson, president, and his counselors, Brother Chad H. Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid.

A new Sunday School general presidency was sustained in Saturday, April 6, In the opening general session of the April 2024 general conference.

Elder Paul V. Johnson — who moments earlier was announced to be released from his assignment in the Presidency of the Seventy and to be given emeritus status, effective Aug. 2024 — was called as the new Sunday School general president.

Sustained as counselors in the new presidency were Chad H Webb and Gabriel W. Reid.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the new Sunday School presidency and released the outgoing Sunday School presidency while conducting the sustainings of the Church’s general authorities and general officers.

Released as of Aug. 1, 2024, were current Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace and his counselors, Brother Milton Camargo and Brother Jan E. Newman.

A look at the members of the incoming Sunday School general presidency:

Elder Paul V. Johnson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Paul V. Johnson, president

Elder Johnson was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2005, and is currently serving as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy before receiving emeritus status on Aug. 1. Previous assignments include counselor in the Chile Area presidency and as the Europe Area president. He also served as the Commissioner of the Church Education System for nine years.

His previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission, elders quorum president, bishop, stake presidency counselor and Area Seventy.

Elder Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977, a Bachelor of Science degree in 1978 and a Master of Education degree in 1982, all from Brigham Young University. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Utah State University in 1989.

Paul Vere Johnson was born in Gainesville, Florida, on June 24, 1954. He married Jill Washburn in August 1976; they are the parents of nine children.

Brother Chad H Webb | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor

Brother Webb was raised in southeastern Idaho and currently lives in Layton, Utah. He and his wife, Kristi, have six children. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. Since 2008, he has served as administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. Brother Webb was recently released as a stake president.

Brother Gabriel W. Reid | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor

Brother Reid was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa. He and his wife, Heather, have four children. Brother Reid played football for Brigham Young University and in the National Football League. He also owned a construction and environmental construction management company. He is currently serving as president of the Australia Sydney Mission.

Completing their service on Aug. 1 as the outgoing Sunday School general presidency are:

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Mark L. Pace

President Pace was serving as an Area Seventy and a member of the Fifth Quorum of the when he was called as Sunday School general president in April 2019. Previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, stake presidency counselor and president of the Spain Barcelona Mission.

President Pace earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah in 1980 and a master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School in 1982. He worked in commercial real estate development for the Boyer Company from 1984 until 2012. He began working for Gardner Company in real estate development in 2015.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he married Anne Marie Langeland in 1978; they are the parents of seven children.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Milton Camargo

Prior to being called in April 2019 as the first counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency, Brother Camargo had served as a full-time missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission, bishop, stake mission president, elders quorum president, president of the Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission, counselor in the Brazil Missionary Training Center presidency and Area Seventy in both the Europe Area and Brazil Area.

Brother Camargo earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Instituto Militar De Engenharia and a master’s of business administration from Brigham Young University. He currently works as vice president of curriculum at BYU–Pathway Worldwide.

He and his wife, Patricia, are the parents of three children and 13 grandchildren.

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Jan E. Newman

Brother Newman was serving as a stake president when he was called in April 2019 as the second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. Previous Church callings include full-time missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission, bishop, stake president, Scoutmaster, ward Young Men president, temple worker and president of the Nebraska Omaha Mission.

Brother Newman earned a bachelor’s degree in French from Brigham Young University. He worked in the software industry in Utah for over 30 years. A serial entrepreneur, he has founded several successful software companies and is a partner at SageCreek Partners, a technology consulting company in Utah.

Brother Newman and his wife, Lucia, are the parents of six children and eight grandchildren.