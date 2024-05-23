Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the historic organization of the West Jordan Utah Wasatch Meadows Stake on Sunday, May 19, 2024. From left to right: Elder Federico M. Kähnlein, Area Seventy; Carlos Evert Peña Gruezo, first counselor; Gil Isaac Osuna Hernández, president; Juan José León Atencio, second counselor; Elder Godoy.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created Utah’s first Spanish language stake.

More than 1,000 members attended as Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the historic organization of the West Jordan Utah Wasatch Meadows Stake (Spanish) on Sunday, May 19.

Elder Godoy was joined at the notable event by his wife, Sister Monica Godoy, and Elder Federico M. Kähnlein, an Area Seventy.

Citing Doctrine and Covenants 115:6, Elder Godoy said the new stake will represent a “refuge from the storm” for Latter-day Saints.

“This stake will be a refuge for its members, who have come from different countries or have joined the Church in Utah,” he said. “In addition to the benefit of gospel learning in their own language in their wards or branches, they can now have larger youth activities, which will help and strengthen those youth, and they will have more leadership opportunities for all.”

The members of the new stake presidency include President Gil Isaac Osuna Hernández, a 34-year-old native of Mexico, and his counselors President Carlos Evert Peña Gruezo, of Ecuador, and President Juan José León Atenció, of Venezuela.

Elder Godoy said he was impressed with their gospel and leadership maturity.

“They already have a solid background in the gospel ,and their testimonies are strong,” he said. “The three presidency members represent different countries of Latin America, which is another benefit.”

During the conference, Elder Godoy’s thoughts and feelings centered on the promises from the Book of Mormon to the children of Lehi (see 1 Nephi 15:14).

“They are being fulfilled, not because this stake was organized, but because it is a witness of the growth of the gospel among the Latinos,” he said.

“I hope all members of the Church will know and understand how much the Lord is aware of His people in every land, every nation — everywhere,” Elder Godoy said, referencing Alma 26:37.

Juan Becerra, a Latter-day Saint who attended the event, remembers being at a meeting two decades ago when then-Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prophesied of Spanish language stakes in Utah.

“It’s amazing the speed with which the work has advanced,” Becerra said, adding that the meetinghouse Sunday was packed with people who were sitting on the floor or standing wherever there was space.

The creation of Utah’s first Spanish language stake has been considered for several years, said Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area. The Church has 45,000 Latino members — “and growing” — who attend close to 180 wards and branches in Utah, he said.

“It’s no secret that immigration is having a big impact on Utah,” Elder Pearson said. “Utah is very much a gathering place, not just Latinos, but people from all over the world are coming to Utah. It’s changing our communities and a lot about the state of Utah, and mostly in absolutely wonderful ways.”

Elder Pearson said Church leaders began looking five years ago for ways to better serve the needs of these members. They learned that language was a significant barrier in the members’ ability to worship and that members lacked leadership development opportunities.

For example, they noted positive leadership development in the Church’s five Tongan language stakes, as members served in leadership roles before being called as mission leaders and Area Seventies. However, the same trend was not taking place among Latino members.

Church leaders determined that the creation of a Spanish language stake would be beneficial for three reasons:

It would create opportunities for leadership development. It would enhance missionary work. It would enhance participation among youth and adults by creating a gospel-centered culture where the members could worship in the language of their heart.

“Leadership was far and away the thing that drove it,” Elder Pearson said. “Yes, it will enhance missionary work. Yes, we think it will enhance the participation of youth and adults alike. But it was leadership — to give them an opportunity to develop leadership and draw upon their leadership talent and abilities that was the driving factor.”

In the near future, the Church has plans to organize two more Spanish language stakes in Utah, as well as two additional Tongan language stakes. Elder Pearson said the creation of these language stakes are historic and special, but he doesn’t expect it to become a trend. The ideal situation is not a language stake, it’s to have a community and ward family where, despite differences, all are disciples of Christ, he said.

“The ideal situation that the Brethren are looking for is really a hybrid stake, a bilingual stake, rather than a cultural stake or single-language stake, where we have representation ... from multiple languages,” he said. “If it were a bilingual stake, you might have some prayers in English and some in Spanish. You would share languages and try to create one experience for everyone.”

Elder Pearson continued: “We really see this as a step in a direction toward that in Utah and not a step in the opposite direction.”

Elder Pearson concluded by agreeing with Elder Godoy about the fulfillment of prophecy regarding the family of Lehi in the Book of Mormon.

“We have been saying that for a while, but I think it’s really true. They are blossoming as a rose, and not just in Latin American, which it certainly is, but it’s also happening here in the state of Utah, in California, the Southwest and all over the United States. We can see more and more how our Latino brothers and sisters are going to play a significant role in the Church everywhere,” he said.

“For Utah, we felt this was a necessary step to continue to create leadership opportunities for all of those Latino members who are living here, have migrated here or who are joining the Church here.”