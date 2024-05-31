Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with President Holland and Primary general presidency

Primary children, leaders and parents are invited to watch the next Friend to Friend on Saturday, Sept. 14, to learn about the capacity of children to share the love of Jesus with others.
The broadcast will feature President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The 15-minute episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with music, stories from children around the world, inspirational messages and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.
How to watch the September 2024 Friend to Friend
The episode will be available for download beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10, and for streaming on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:
- Gospel for Kids YouTube (English)
- El Evangelio para niños YouTube (Spanish)
- Evangelho para Crianças YouTube (Portuguese)
- L’Evangile pour les enfants YouTube (French)
After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime.
This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.
