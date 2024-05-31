Primary children invited to watch September Friend to Friend with President Holland and Primary general presidency

A Friend to Friend broadcast will be available Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The episode will teach and inspire children about their capacity to share the love of Jesus with others.

Primary children, leaders and parents are invited to watch the next Friend to Friend on Saturday, Sept. 14, to learn about the capacity of children to share the love of Jesus with others.

The broadcast will feature President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and will be hosted by the Primary general presidency, explained an event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The 15-minute episode will include fun, engaging content made just for kids — with music, stories from children around the world, inspirational messages and a visit from Louie the Toucan. The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

President Jeffrey R. Holland | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to watch the September 2024 Friend to Friend

The episode will be available for download beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10, and for streaming on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. MST on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with previous Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime.

This episode will also be available in the Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, right, welcome children to a Friend to Friend broadcast called “Covenants and Blessings” made available Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Screenshot from YouTube

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

The puppets used for Gilbert and Louie the Toucan are shown during the taping of the Friend to Friend event, “We Are God’s Children,” which was broadcast Saturday, March 11, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints