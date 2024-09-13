President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visits with Primary children during the Friend to Friend broadcast, airing on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The next Friend to Friend broadcast will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. MDT.

The episode will share stories from children around the world about sharing the love of Jesus, with messages from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

How to watch the September 2024 Friend to Friend

The episode will be available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org or on the three Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

After the broadcast, it will be available with other Friend to Friend episodes on those YouTube channels and in the Gospel Library for viewing at anytime.

This episode will be available in Gospel Library in Albanian, ASL, Cantonese, Czech, Danish, Descriptive audio, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Ukrainian.

Invitations to watch the Friend to Friend

Two recent posts from the Primary Worldwide social media accounts issued an invitation to watch.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Primary general presidency invited all to watch from the set of Friend to Friend.

Another post featured two Primary children — who are hosting the upcoming broadcast — talking about how to share Jesus Christ’s love.

“Sharing the love of Jesus is being kind and helpful and willing to share,” said Millie Ferreira.

And Victor Batista said, “I can share Jesus’s love by helping my family, helping my friends and following the commandments.”

As in previous episodes, there will be music, stories from children around the world, inspirational messages and a visit from Louie the Toucan.

The full 20-minute episode or portions of it can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about their capacity to share the love of Jesus with others.

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

Previous episodes have taught about the temple, the covenant path, baptism, the Holy Ghost, the sacrament and what it means to be a child of God. They are also available on YouTube and in the Gospel Library.