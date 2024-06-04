The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The latest adjustments to “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” were released Friday, May 31, updating the Church’s guidebook on information and topics such as meetings, activities, quorums and classes.

The General Handbook helps Latter-day Saint leaders and members implement and adapt the Church’s programs, policies and procedures to circumstances worldwide, with the content reduced, simplified and customized for congregations of all sizes and locations.

The handbook is updated as needed under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

‘General Handbook’ updates

Some of the handbook updates in the latest release include:

Additional updates released Friday are listed in the “Summary of Recent Updates” section, found at the beginning of the handbook.

The handbook updates were first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.