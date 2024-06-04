The latest adjustments to “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” were released Friday, May 31, updating the Church’s guidebook on information and topics such as meetings, activities, quorums and classes.
The General Handbook helps Latter-day Saint leaders and members implement and adapt the Church’s programs, policies and procedures to circumstances worldwide, with the content reduced, simplified and customized for congregations of all sizes and locations.
The handbook is updated as needed under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
‘General Handbook’ updates
Some of the handbook updates in the latest release include:
- A new section (17.5) on teacher council meetings for parents.
- Guidelines for young service missionaries in Chapter 24, including 24.2.2, 24.2.5 and 24.7.5.
- Adding the section “Use Technology Righteously” from chapter 2 of “Preach My Gospel” to 24.3.5.
- Updated and reorganized Chapter 12 on Primary.
- Temple recommends in Chapter 26 now includes adjusted interview questions and statement on the wearing of the temple garment.
- References to “young men and young women” have been changed to “rising generation” in 10.3 and 11.3.1.
- Updating the minimum requirements to create a new ward or stake in 36.1 and 36.2.
- A new section (29.9) on interpreting for meetings.
- Information about “My Covenant Path” and the Covenant Path Progress record has been added to the section involving the ward council and ward youth council in 23.6.5.
- Baptized children are included among those who may speak in sacrament meeting (29.2.1.4).
Additional updates released Friday are listed in the “Summary of Recent Updates” section, found at the beginning of the handbook.
The handbook updates were first published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.