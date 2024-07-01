The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza, which overlooks the Eiffel Tower, in Paris on Sept. 14, 2017. The Paris Olympics involve about 10,500 athletes from 200 countries or regions.

Athletes from around the world will gather in Paris, France, to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, July 26 to Aug. 11 and the Paralympics, Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

The Church News is looking for information about Latter-day Saint athletes. Please send information about 2024 Olympians and Paralympians, including name, country and event, to churchnews@deseretnews.com.

From the United States, there are six Latter-day Saint athletes so far who are planning trips to Paris: marathoners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young; steeplechasers Kenneth Rooks, James Corrigan and Courtney Wayment; and Jimmer Fredette in 3-by-3 basketball.

During the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 15 athletes from eight countries with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints competed in the Olympics with five winning medals.

In the Paralympic Games, 12 athletes from seven countries competed and three athletes won medals.

People film Olympic rings displayed on the Eiffel Tower, June 7, 2024 in Paris, France. | Aurelien Morissard, Associated Press

A view of medals for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games after the finishing touches were applied, in the workshops of La Monnaie de Paris, in Paris on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) | Christophe Ena, Associated Press