Former BYU athlete Courtney Wayment heading to Paris Olympics

Valerie Constien, from right, Courtney Wayment and Marisa Howard pose after the women's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon.

Courtney Wayment, a Brigham Young University collegiate champion from Kaysville, Utah, is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wayment earned a spot on the teams when she came in second in the finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, June 27. The top three made the team.

The steeplechase includes hurdles and a water obstacle. Thursday’s race saw the top nine runners post personal best times.

Wayment, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, finished with a time of 9:06.50, making her the fourth-fastest American ever, reported the Deseret News. Previously, her personal record was 9:09.91 from 2022.

Runners, including Courtney Wayment, right, compete in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. | Charlie Neibergall

Valerie Constien, who competed in the 2020 Olympics, was first with 9:03.22, a personal best and a U.S. trial record. Constien tore her ACL a year ago. In third was former Boise State All-American Marisa Howard with a time of 9:07.14.

In the trials in 2021 for Tokyo, Wayment was fourth.

“That fourth place never leaves you,” she told NBC after the race, reported KSL.com. “Last Olympic trials, Val got that third spot, and when you watch your dreams run away from you in the last 30 seconds, it makes you feel something you don’t want to feel again. The honor is all mine, and it goes out to a lot of people behind me.”

While at BYU, she was a four-time NCAA Division I champion and an eight-time All-American. She won the steeplechase at the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has competed with two Team USA senior national teams, running at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 2022 and in Budapest, Hungary, in 2023. And now, she can add the Olympics to that list.

Also in the steeplechase on Thursday, BYU junior Lexi Halladay came in ninth with a personal best time of 9:22.77.

Also at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Anna Camp-Bennett, the 2021 NCAA champion from BYU, was third overall in the first round heats for the 1,500-meter run. She was in the third heat and had a time of 4:06.95. The top seven from each heat and the next three fastest compete in two semifinals races on Friday evening. Then the top five from each semifinal plus the two fastest go to the finals on Sunday evening.

BYU senior Dallin Shurts was 11th in the first round of the discus throw and is one of the top 12 to advance to Sunday’s finals. Each had three throws and his best was 197 feet, 5 inches. Shurts served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

BYU freshman Alysa Keller is scheduled to compete in the first round of the javelin on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, BYU senior Casey Clinger was fifth in Sunday’s 10,000-meter final. On Thursday, he competed in the 5,000-meter preliminary heats and was ninth in heat and 22nd overall with a time of 13:36.35. (The top six from the two heats and next 4 fastest advance to the final.) Clinger served a mission in Sapporo, Japan.

Runners compete during a heat in the men's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon. | George Walker IV

Latter-day Saints going to Paris

Other Latter-day Saint athletes going to Paris are marathoners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, steeplechaser Kenneth Rooks and basketball’s Jimmer Fredette.

James Corrigan was third in the men’s steeplechase earlier this week and still needs an Olympic qualifying time. He’s scheduled to compete in a race in Philadelphia Saturday night.

