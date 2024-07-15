Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) holds up his son, Nelson Jude, as his wife, Leah, left, looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles teammates Britain Covey and Tanner McKee both loved their experiences as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Covey, a 27-year-old wide receiver/punt return specialist who played collegiately at the University of Utah, served in the Chile Rancagua Mission.

McKee, a 24-year-old backup quarterback who played at Stanford, served in the Brazil Curitiba South Mission.

The two knew about each other but didn’t meet until a year ago when McKee was drafted by the Eagles. They became fast friends and now spend considerable time together with their wives and as members of the same Latter-day Saint ward in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Chris Szagola, Associated Press

On Sept. 6, the Eagles will be part of the first-ever NFL game in South America when they play the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. It’s a game both players are looking forward to, and because of their missions, teammates often ask them about their experiences living in South America for two years.

“It comes up all the time. They love to talk about it. It’s one of the favorite lunch conversations — stories from my mission,” Covey told the Deseret News. “Most people haven’t lived outside of the country. Tanner and I love to tell stories from the mission and talk about what it’s like. A lot of it is in a joking manner, but a lot of people respect it and love to ask questions about the church.”

Another Latter-day Saint joined the Eagles during the offseason when Kellen Moore was hired as offensive coordinator.

“He’s really well-respected across the league,” Covey said about Moore. “I feel like I’ll be able to learn a lot from him.”

