Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Members

2 Latter-day Saints prepare to open NFL season in South America where they served missions

Philadelphia Eagles teammates Britain Covey and Tanner McKee not only share a unique bond as Church members, they will also take part in the NFL’s first-ever game in South America in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) lholds up his son,, Nelson Jude, as his wife Leah, left, looks on prior to game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) holds up his son, Nelson Jude, as his wife, Leah, left, looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Trent Toone

By Trent Toone

Philadelphia Eagles teammates Britain Covey and Tanner McKee both loved their experiences as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Covey, a 27-year-old wide receiver/punt return specialist who played collegiately at the University of Utah, served in the Chile Rancagua Mission.

McKee, a 24-year-old backup quarterback who played at Stanford, served in the Brazil Curitiba South Mission.

The two knew about each other but didn’t meet until a year ago when McKee was drafted by the Eagles. They became fast friends and now spend considerable time together with their wives and as members of the same Latter-day Saint ward in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (19) warms up prior to a game Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Chris Szagola, Associated Press

On Sept. 6, the Eagles will be part of the first-ever NFL game in South America when they play the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. It’s a game both players are looking forward to, and because of their missions, teammates often ask them about their experiences living in South America for two years.

“It comes up all the time. They love to talk about it. It’s one of the favorite lunch conversations — stories from my mission,” Covey told the Deseret News. “Most people haven’t lived outside of the country. Tanner and I love to tell stories from the mission and talk about what it’s like. A lot of it is in a joking manner, but a lot of people respect it and love to ask questions about the church.”

Another Latter-day Saint joined the Eagles during the offseason when Kellen Moore was hired as offensive coordinator.

“He’s really well-respected across the league,” Covey said about Moore. “I feel like I’ll be able to learn a lot from him.”

To read the full story, visit Deseret.com.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Britain Covey in action during a game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
Related Stories
Latter-day Saint Britain Covey and family featured in Philadelphia Eagles ‘Unscripted’ video
RootsTech 2016: Taysom Hill, Britain Covey come together for Family Discovery Day
2 Latter-day Saint returned missionaries selected in NFL draft
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed